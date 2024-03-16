March 16, 2024 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST

1. Congress promises constitutional amendment to raise 50% cap on reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs

Congress president Mallikjarjun Kharge announced 10 more promises under two guarantees of ‘Shramik Nyay’ and ‘Hissedari Nyay’ for the Lok Sabha elections, on March 16. These include constitutional amendment to raise the 50% cap on reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs, and national minimum wage of ₹400 per day, which will also be minimum for all MGNREGA workers nationally.

Congress party has already announced 15 guarantees as part of Kisan Nyay (justice for farmers), Yuva Nyay (justice for youth) and Mahila Nyay (justice for women), with each Nyay having five points. The announcement of two more guarantees takes the total promises to 25.

2. 7th Pay Commission recommends 27.5% hike in pay to Karnataka government employees

The Seventh Pay Commission, headed by former chief secretary K. Sudhakar Rao, submitted its final report to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on March 16. The commission recommended a 27.5% hike in pay to Karnataka government employees.

3. CPI-M activists protest against visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kalaburagi

Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in Kalaburagi in north Karnataka, activists of Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a demonstration in front of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue at Jagat Circle in Kalaburagi. The police broke up the protest, and took the protesters to an unknown location.

4. Dalits start entering temple in Cheeranahalli village of Mandya district in Karnataka following discussion among all castes

The controversy over barring entry of Dalits into the Beereshwara temple in Cheeranahalli in Mandya taluk in Karnataka was resolved during a discussion among representatives of various castes in the village. Dalits, who had stayed away from the temple due to practice of untouchability, entered the premises in the presence of government officials and performed puja.

5. Bengaluru water crisis | Bannerghatta Biological Park unaffected by water crisis in Bengaluru

The water crisis in Bengaluru is unlikely to have an impact on the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP), which is located in the outskirts of the city.

The BBP, which is home to around 99 species and more than 2,300 animals, will not be affected by the water scarcity, which is a result of deficit rains and depleting groundwater levels.