March 15, 2024

1. Yediyurappa booked under POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor; BJP leader denies charge

The Sadashivanagar police have booked former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. 2012, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl on February 2 at his residence in Dollars Colony, Bengaluru. Mr. Yediyurappa has denied the allegations, in a statement issued in the morning on March 15.

2. Mysuru royal family returns to politics after a gap of two decades

The announcement of Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar as BJP’s candidate for the Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency on March 13 also marks the return of the erstwhile royal family of Mysore’s return to active politics after a gap of two decades. Ever since Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, four-time MP, lost the 2004 elections to the Lok Sabha from Mysuru constituency, the erstwhile royal family had gradually faded away from the political scene.

3. Board exams in Karnataka: Students in a fix

On March 12, the Supreme Court set aside the interim order of a division bench of the High Court of Karnataka, which had given the State government a green signal to conduct board exams for the summative assessment of students of classes 5, 8, and 9. Following the apex court order, the Education Department stopped the exams of these classes, which began on March 11. This was the third twist within a week to the saga of whether or not students of these classes can be made to write a board examination.

Now, the case is back in the High Court, with the Supreme Court asking the division bench to adjudicate the government’s appeal on its merits, that is, to pass final judgment on the appeal by deciding whether the March 6 judgement of the single-judge bench requires interference or not.

4. Accused in pro-Pakistan slogan case granted bail

The Additional City Metropolitan Magistrate on Thursday granted bail to the three accused in the pro-Pakistan sloganeering case registered by the Vidhana Soudha police following the victory celebrations of Rajya Sabha election candidate Syed Naseer Hussain on March 4.

