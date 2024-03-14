March 14, 2024 04:42 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST

1. Despite Karnataka government’s price cap, water continues to cost over ₹2,000 per tanker load

Despite a cap on water tanker prices by the district administration in Bengaluru, water tanker loads of 12,000 litres continue to cost over ₹2,000. The cap has had little effect on water tanker prices on the ground and enforcement has been almost nil, complain residents.

2. From 100 to 1,800 feet: Bengaluru’s depleting groundwater level

When there were many lakes in Bengaluru, drilling to 100 feet would result in striking water, but now it has gone down to 1,800 feet and there is still no water, said T.V. Ramachandra from IISc.’s Energy and Wetlands Research group. Bengaluru’s green cover has been depleting over the years and that there has been a loss of wetlands and vegetation cover.

3. L&T gets Karnataka High Court to pause ₹8,005 crore tender process for Sharavathy Pumped Storage and Hydro Electric project

The High Court of Karnataka has ordered keeping in abeyance all actions in respect of a short-term tender invited for the ₹8,005 crore Sharavathy Pumped Storage and Hydro Electric project in Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada district, and directed all the parties to maintain status quo.

4. Petitioner-school associations opposing board exams for classes 5, 8, 9 and 11 due to ‘vested interests’, govt. claims before Karnataka High Court

The State government on Wednesday claimed before the High Court of Karnataka that litigating associations of certain private unaided schools are opposing the board exams for classes 5, 8, 9, and 11 owing to “vested interests” as many of their member-schools don’t teach lessons from the State government-prescribed textbooks.