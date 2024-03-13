March 13, 2024 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST

1. BJP implementing CAA foreseeing defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah believes that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre has implemented the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) fearing defeat in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

2. IDBI Bank seeks CBI probe in ₹5 crore delivered to wrong premises incident in Mangaluru

In an intriguing case that has many twists and turns, an Income Tax search in Mangaluru recently, which led to the seizure of ₹5 crore belonging to IDBI Bank, has ended with the bank seeking a CBI investigation into the episode.

3. Class 5, 8 and 9 board exams postponed

The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has postponed the ongoing board exams (summative assessment) for classes 5, 8, and 9, after the Supreme Court quashed the interim stay order of a Division Bench of the High Court, which had given the green signal to conduct the exams. The Commissioner of Public Instruction issued an order in this regard on Tuesday.

4. Residents of villages on banks of Tunga river in Karnataka oppose multi-crore water supply scheme

For the last 15 days, residents of many villages located on the banks of the Tunga river in Tirthahalli in Karnataka have been protesting against a multi-village drinking water supply scheme, being executed under the Jal Jeevan Mission of the Union Government.

5. 61 fish kill incidents reported in Bengaluru in six years, says study

A total of 61 episodes of fish kill have been reported in Bengaluru in six years, according to a recent study that sheds light on the concerning trend of fish kill incidents in Bengaluru’s lakes from 2017 to 2023, highlighting insufficient efforts by authorities to address the root causes of the issue.