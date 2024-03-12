March 12, 2024 06:11 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST

1. Illegal suction pumps tapping into BWSSB pipes rob water from law-abiding residents

In addition to several other water woes this summer, those living in residential areas of Bengaluru are grappling with the problem of illegal suction pumps attached to pipelines of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

According to some residents, many houses and commercial establishments located on arterial roads use suction pumps to draw more water, which results in very little or no water reaching the remaining residents. Alleging that the tanks in their houses are running dry, residents say the closure of the vigilance wing in BWSSB has allowed such activities to go on unchecked.

2. Swimming pools and instructors, car washing centres sunk by Bengaluru water crisis

Businesses heavily dependent on water, such as swimming pools and car washing centres, are beginning to feel the pinch of the water crisis in Bengaluru. The government’s recent measure of taking over water tankers to combat the worsening water scarcity has left swimming pool owners, enthusiasts, and instructors in distress.

Pool owners, who once relied on regular water supply, are now struggling to maintain their facilities. Meanwhile, the numerous car washing centres in Bengaluru have temporarily closed their doors as a direct consequence of the limits on water supply.

3. Vijayapura MP Ramesh Jigajinagi hints he may not contest Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka

Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi, Vijayapura MP, who is among the senior Dalit leaders in the BJP, has indicated that he may not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The six-time MP and three-time minister in the State Cabinet told a party meeting in Vijayapura that he would contest only if he is nominated by the BJP. “Or else, I will support the candidate chosen by the party. I do not know who it is yet,” he said.

Party sources maintain that Mr. Jigajinagi knows that he is not likely to be fielded again. He also knows who the likely candidate is, they say. There are also rumours that Ramesh Jigajinagi is suffering from a debilitating disease. The 72-year-old leader, however, dismissed health as the reason for bowing out.

4. Bengaluru witnessed 90 fatal accidents in 2024, most at Devanahalli, followed by Kengeri

With a population of 14 million people (1.4 crore), traffic density of 827 vehicles per 1,000 persons, and a vehicle to population ratio is 1:1, Bengaluru witnessed 90 fatal accidents in 2024. Around 10% of them were at Devanahalli due to the high speeds on the elevated corridor, followed by Kengeri due to the NICE Road,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M.N. Anucheth.

As part of the National Safety Month 2024, he said the city traffic police are working on implementing advanced technologies, such as AI, Big Data and IOT based solutions, to optimise traffic flow, reduce congestion and enhance safety.

5. Multi Modal Logistic Park commissioned near Mysuru

A Multi Modal Logistic Park (MMLP) of the Container Corporation of India (CCI) was commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12 through video conferencing. It was among nearly 6,000 projects inaugurated across India that were executed at a cost of ₹85,000 crore.

The MMLP complex, located at Kadakola in the Thandavpura Industrial Area of Nanjangud in Mysuru district, is spread over 60 acres and was set up at a cost of more than ₹100 crore to provide direct link to major ports, including the New Mangalore Port. It will cater to industries in south-interior Karnataka.