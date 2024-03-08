March 08, 2024 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

1. Karnataka government scraps Electric Bike Taxi Scheme citing safety concerns and misuse

Following objections by autorickshaw unions, the Karnataka government has revoked the Electric Bike Taxi Scheme introduced in 2021. Through a notification on March 6, the Transport Department highlights possible misuse of the scheme, and asserts that authorities have become aware of violations, specifically the utilisation of non-transport bikes (with white boards) as bike taxis..

The scheme was initiated in July 2021 by the then BJP-led State Government, with the aim of enhancing first and last-mile connectivity. According to the report from a committee led by the Managing Director of BMRCL, the bike taxi scheme had fallen short of achieving its intended outcomes while also posing a threat to women’s safety, raising concerns about law and order.

2. BWSSB bans use of drinking water for non-essential purposes, fine of ₹5,000 for violators in Bengaluru

In response to the water scarcity in Bengaluru and surrounding districts, the BWSSB has issued an order prohibiting the use of potable water for non-essential purpose, including for washing vehicles, gardening, water fountains, as well as road construction and cleaning. Additionally, malls and theatres have been instructed to limit water usage to drinking purpose only.

The BWSSB has also introduced fines for violators, starting at ₹5,000 and escalating to ₹500 per day for subsequent violations. However, the order has raised several questions, including how the ban on misuse of potable water will be enforced.

3. Sudha Murty nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Murmu

Philanthropist, author and Murty Trust chairperson Sudha Murty has been nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the nomination and praised Ms. Murty’s contribution to diverse fields.

“The nomination has come as a pleasant surprise, and I am doubly thrilled to be presented this honour on Womens’ Day,” she told The Hindu. She said that the honour provided her with the highest public platform in India to serve people.

4. International Women’s Day | All-woman crew operate Rajya Rani Express from Mysuru to Bengaluru

The Rajya Rani Express, which departed from Mysuru to Bengaluru on March 8, was special for the staff as well as the passengers. For, the train was operated by an all-woman crew to mark International Women’s Day.

The train was completely operated and managed by women crew comprising the loco pilot, assistant loco pilot, train manager, ticket examiners and the RPF escort. The idea was conceived by the Mysuru division of South Western Railway. Authorities described the initiative as a tribute to women empowerment and gender equality in the Indian Railways.