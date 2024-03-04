March 04, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

1. Bengaluru Rameshwaram cafe blast | Karnataka govt hands over probe to NIA

The probe into the blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). At least 10 people were injured in a low-intensity explosion that took place in Brookfield outlet of the cafe in east Bengaluru on March 1. So far, Karnataka Police’s investigation of the blast has been assisted by officials of the NIA, National Security Group (NSG) and Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Owing to the similarities in assembling of the explosive, the detonator, timer and the mechanism used to explode the bomb between the explosion in the restaurant and the cooker bomb blast at Mangaluru on November 19, 2022, the police were in the process of probing the networks of the absconding accused — Abdul Mateen Taha, Musabir Hussain and a person known as ‘Colonel’ — in the Mangaluru case, the sources said.

2. Watch | Hundreds of coconut growers stand in queue overnight to register for copra procurement in Hassan

Hundreds of coconut growers have been in a queue since March 3 afternoon to register themselves for the procurement of ball copra at support price in APMC markets in Hassan district even though the process was set to begin at 10 am on March 4. Though officers of National Agricultural Cooperatives Marketing Federation (NAFED) stated that farmers have 45 days to register, the growers are not ready to take a chance.

They have a good reason to be cautious. Earlier, the registration began on February 5, and ended within three days. Following allegations of irregularities in the process, registration was suspended. Fresh registration was scheduled for March 4.

3. Three II PUC students suffer burns in acid attack at Kadaba near Mangaluru

Three 2nd year PUC science stream students suffered burns following an acid attack at Goverment PU College in Kadaba, Dakshina Kannada district on March 4. All three are undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital, police said.

Kadaba police arrested Abin, 23, a resident of Nilambur taluk of Malappuram district in Kerala. While a 17-year-old girl suffered major burns, two of her classmates also suffered burns.

4. Hospitality industry booms in Bengaluru as demand, investment and tourism shoot up

Thanks to the growing numbers of industries, tourists and investors in Bengaluru, there has been an exponential expansion of the hospitality industry in 2023. From darshinis and ice cream parlours to five-star hotels and fine dining restaurants, around 200 new food establishments (including bakeries, sweet stalls) were opened in Bengaluru in 2023.

Hoteliers credit the fast-paced growth of the hospitality industry to multiple industries and opportunities in Bengaluru. One of the major factors contributing to the expanding number of hospitality properties is the investment that is coming in, say industry insiders. Read more here.

