March 01, 2024

1. Nine persons injured in low-intensity blast at Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe

Nine people were injured after a low-intensity blast occurred at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookefield in east Bengaluru on March 1, 2024. Fire department officials said they received a call at 1.09 p.m. Initially suspected to be a cylinder blast, fire department officials have now dismissed this.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said an improvised explosive device (IED) is suspected to be behind the blast. According to preliminary information, one person came to the café just after noon with a bag. The person made a payment to the cashier, obtained a token, ate his breakfast and left behind the bag that reportedly contained the explosive. Police is going through the CCTV recording in the café and questioning the cashier to gather more information.

Of the nine injured, six were shifted to Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Whitefield for treatment and the other three to Brookefield Hospital. Speaking to the media, Karnataka DG&IGP Alok Mohan said there is no threat to anyone’s life and all injured are out of danger.

2. Annual exams for II PUC students begin in 1,124 centres across State

The annual examination for II PUC students began in 1,124 examination centres across Karnataka on March 1. On day one, students appeared for Kannada and Arabic exams. A total of 6,98,624 students — 3,30,644 boys and 3,67,980 girls — from 5,912 PU colleges have enrolled for the three annual exam format this year.

To avoid malpractice, the Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is conducting this exam under the surveillance of CCTV cameras. KSEAB has appointed 2,500 special invigilation squads, 64 district squads, and 525 taluk squads to enable smooth conduct of examinations.

3. Organ donations rising in Karnataka, but not enough to keep pace with demand

Karnataka is seeing a significant increase in the number of organ donors and is ranked second in India with 178 organ donations in 2023. In 2024, so far, 21 organ donations have taken place. However, with thousands awaiting transplant of various organs, the gap between donations and requirement remains huge.

Statistics on organ donations were released by the Health Department on the occasion of CM Siddaramaiah distributing certificates of appreciation to organ donors’ families on March 1. Many of the family members of those who have donated organs and tissues following brain dysfunction became emotional when they received the certificates.

4. BIFFes 2024 | Best films to watch, from ‘Shivamma’ to ‘Sthal’

Around 180 films from across 50 countries will be screened at the 15th Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes), which will kickstart from March 1 and conclude on March 7. The organisers have slotted movies under categories such as Asian Competition, Contemporary World Cinema, Documentaries and Retrospective.

Here is The Hindu’s list of must-watch films from different categories.

5. Wild elephant spotted on outskirts of Belagavi

There was excitement among morning walkers in west Belagavi on March 1 when they saw a wild elephant moving slowly, stopping to eat grass by the roadside. The local police and forest officials stopped vehicles on roads, to ensure that the elephant did not face any hindrance.

The elephant was spotted at the intersection of Bauxite Road and Hindalga Road. The lone elephant walked along narrow lanes and the backyards of some houses.

