February 28, 2024 05:53 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

1. Water level at KRS dam in Karnataka at five-year low for February

The scorching heat in south interior Karnataka over the last few weeks and the spectre of hotter days ahead has raised concern over depleting water levels in the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) across the Cauvery river, the main source of drinking water for major cities and towns in the region. The water level at the KRS on February 28 was 90.23 feet against the maximum reservoir level of 124.80 ft.

This is the lowest since 2018 for the month of February. It is only three times — including the current year — that the reservoir level has been so low in the last 10 years, as per data shared by authorities. The reservoir level in 2023 on the same day (February 28) last year was 107.02 ft while the storage was 28.829 tmc ft.

2. Electricity tariff down in early revision in Karnataka

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) on February 28, announced an early revision of tariff for the year 2024-25.

There is significant reduction of between 50-125 paise per unit in electricity tariff for commercial as well as industrial consumers, and domestic consumers, who consume more than 100 units per month.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Government officials in Bengaluru awaiting reposting at BBMP struggle without salaries

About 16 officials of engineering cadre who are awaiting reposting at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) are struggling without salaries for several months. The salaries along with arrears will be credited only after reposting.

Many of these officials hail from different departments and are deputed to BBMP, which is a routine affair. The officials say it is surprising why the order for reposting is not being notified despite the BBMP being short staffed.

4. Mangaluru City Corporation Budget for 2024-25 proposes crematorium for animals, birds

Lack of space for cremating animals and birds in Mangaluru to get addressed as the city corporation in its Budget for 2024-25 proposed to reserve one-acre land at Kettikal in Thiruvail village for the purpose.

While ₹1.5 crore has been reserved for developing the crematorium, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 also mandates it.

5. Four class 10 students found dead in Nandini river near Mangaluru

Four students of class 10 at Vidyadayini High School in Surathkal, who were reported missing after appearing for the English preparatory exam held on February 27, were found dead in Nandini river at Haleangady, on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

Police suspect that the four boys may have got into the river to swim after appearing for the exam, and subsequently drowned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT