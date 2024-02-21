February 21, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST

1. BJP walks out in Council over CM Siddaramaiah’s speech

Amidst noisy scenes, BJP members walked out in the Legislative Council, demanding answers from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who continued his tirade against the Centre alleging skewed devolution of funds to Karnataka and also not releasing money meant for the State, including drought relief.

During the nearly two-and-a-half hours response by Mr. Siddaramaiah on the Governor’s speech, the House plunged into chaos after the CM abruptly stopped his speech. Though Chairman Basavaraj Horatti had earlier told the BJP members, who were interrupting the Chief Minister, that they would be given an opportunity to raise questions later, the discussion was put to vote after the Chief Minister stopped midway, triggering a walkout by BJP members.

2. Karnataka govt admits to ‘mistake’ in notification on singing of State anthem in schools, issues fresh one

The Opposition embarrassed the ruling Congress in the Legislative Assembly on February 21, by pointing out that a government notification had left out “private schools” from mandatorily singing the State Anthem (naada geete) written by Jnanapith awardee and poet laureate Kuvempu.

On February 1, 2024, the Department of Kannada and Culture had issued a notification amending the 2004 order declaring Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujaate as the State anthem. The amendment noted that the anthem must be sung in “all schools” and government departments, including State-owned undertakings. But on February 16, 2024, another amended notification was issued changing “all schools” to “government schools, aided schools and government departments and State-owned bodies.”

3. Nalin Kumar Kateel urges for extension of Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express to Mumbai CSMT

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has urged the Railway Ministry to extend the Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express to Mumbai CSMT citing demand for a day-time service between the two cities. Attributing the low occupancy to the train having only two stops enroute — Udupi and Karwar — he advocated for halts at Mookambika Road Byndoor and Kumta.

In a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vashnaw last week, Mr. Kateel said the Railways could amalgamate Train No. 20646/645 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon VB Express with Train No. 22229/30 Mumbai CSMT-Madgaon-Mumbai CSMT VB Express, and operate them between Mangaluru and Mumbai.