GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Karnataka today

Welcome to the Karnataka Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Nalme Nachiyar.

February 21, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST

Nalme Nachiyar
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the Legislatve Assembly session in Bengaluru on February 21, 2024.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the Legislatve Assembly session in Bengaluru on February 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

1. BJP walks out in Council over CM Siddaramaiah’s speech

Amidst noisy scenes, BJP members walked out in the Legislative Council, demanding answers from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who continued his tirade against the Centre alleging skewed devolution of funds to Karnataka and also not releasing money meant for the State, including drought relief.

During the nearly two-and-a-half hours response by Mr. Siddaramaiah on the Governor’s speech, the House plunged into chaos after the CM abruptly stopped his speech. Though Chairman Basavaraj Horatti had earlier told the BJP members, who were interrupting the Chief Minister, that they would be given an opportunity to raise questions later, the discussion was put to vote after the Chief Minister stopped midway, triggering a walkout by BJP members. 

2. Karnataka govt admits to ‘mistake’ in notification on singing of State anthem in schools, issues fresh one

The Opposition embarrassed the ruling Congress in the Legislative Assembly on February 21, by pointing out that a government notification had left out “private schools” from mandatorily singing the State Anthem (naada geete) written by Jnanapith awardee and poet laureate Kuvempu.

On February 1, 2024, the Department of Kannada and Culture had issued a notification amending the 2004 order declaring Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujaate as the State anthem. The amendment noted that the anthem must be sung in “all schools” and government departments, including State-owned undertakings. But on February 16, 2024, another amended notification was issued changing “all schools” to “government schools, aided schools and government departments and State-owned bodies.”

3. Nalin Kumar Kateel urges for extension of Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express to Mumbai CSMT

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has urged the Railway Ministry to extend the Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express to Mumbai CSMT citing demand for a day-time service between the two cities. Attributing the low occupancy to the train having only two stops enroute — Udupi and Karwar — he advocated for halts at Mookambika Road Byndoor and Kumta.

In a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vashnaw last week, Mr. Kateel said the Railways could amalgamate Train No. 20646/645 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon VB Express with Train No. 22229/30 Mumbai CSMT-Madgaon-Mumbai CSMT VB Express, and operate them between Mangaluru and Mumbai. 

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.