February 20, 2024

1. Wayanad elephant attack | BJP objects to payment of compensation to Kerala victim by Karnataka govt

The Karnataka government’s announcement of ₹15 lakh compensation to the kin of Ajeesh, from Wayanad in Kerala, who died following an attack by an elephant from the State, has now triggered a controversy. Opposition BJP questioned the rationale behind the “illegal allocation” and released a letter to show that it was done at the behest of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

On social media platform X, BJP Karnataka unit president B.Y. Vijayendra posted a letter from Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre to Rahul Gandhi, who is an MP from Kerala. In the letter, the Minister informs that he has released compensation, as per the advise of Mr. Gandhi, after taking consent from CM Siddaramaiah.

2. Advocates demand suspension of PSI in Ramanagara district over FIR against them

A group of advocates staged a protest in front of the Ramanagara DC’s office on February 20 demanding the suspension of Sub-Inspector Tanveer Hussain of Ijoor station over an FIR filed against 40 advocates. Earlier, police had arrested advocate Chand Pasha following a complaint against an alleged derogatory post targeting a judge in Varanasi, which led to a clash between two groups of advocates last week.

While Chand Pasha was arrested, the police also filed an FIR against a group of 40 advocates based on a counter-complaint. The protesters accused the district administration of buckling under pressure from Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and MLA H.A. Iqbal Hussain.

3. In a first, SSLC and PUC exams to be held under CCTV surveillance

To root out malpractices, the Karnataka government has decided to conduct the first annual exam of SSLC and II PUC under the surveillance of CCTV cameras across the State. Earlier CCTV cameras were used only in corridors and entrances in sensitive areas.

The II PUC examination will be held from March 1 to 22 in 1,124 centers and SSLC exams from March 25 to April 6 in 2,747 exam centers.

4. Bengaluru-Bali direct flight from March 29

IndiGo will launch daily direct flights from Bengaluru to Denpasar in Bali, Indonesia on March 29. This will cater to the substantial surge in Indian tourists travelling to the island of Bali.

IndiGo started operations to Jakarta, capital of Indonesia, in 2023. Bali will be its second destination in Indonesia. Bookings for the flight will open on February 20.

