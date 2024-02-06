February 06, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

1. Chalo Delhi | CM Siddaramaiah writes to BJP MPs from Karnataka to protest against Centre on Feb 7

The Congress government in Karnataka led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch a “Chalo Delhi” protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on February 7 at 11 a.m., against the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, opposing “disparity” in devolution of funds, non-release of compensation for implementing drought relief work and denial of permission to implement irrigation and drinking related projects in the State.

Perhaps, this is for the first time the entire team of State government is protesting against the Centre at the national capital. The CM has also written to all the MPs from Karnataka, requesting them to take part in the protest, which he has termed as “apolitical”. Out of 28 Lok Sabha MPs in Karnataka, 25 are from BJP. The letter also went to Rajya Sabha members from Karnataka, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

2. BBMP plans to develop app to book slots at sports clubs

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has planned to develop a mobile application to curb revenue leakage from sports and badminton clubs operating in Bengaluru under the aegis of the civic body. According to a senior BBMP official, there are complaints that those who are maintaining these sports clubs are not paying BBMP its share of the revenue and instead pocketing the entire fee.

To break the impasse, the BBMP has decided to develop a mobile application. The app will be designed to enable sports enthusiasts to book slots to use the courts in these clubs. Through the app, the users will make payments, and this money will be directly credited to the civic body.

3. After a month, Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express runs with less than 50% occupancy

The Mangaluru Central-Madgaon-Mangaluru Central Vande Bharat Express, that was introduced on December 30, has been operating with less than 50% occupancy during the first month of operation.

Train No. 20646 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express has seen 37% occupancy. On the return journey, Train No. 20645 Madgaon-Mangaluru Central Vande Bharat Express recorded occupancy of 43%. Passenger associations had been claiming that the Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express would not be successful unless it is extended to Mumbai.

4. 46 flights delayed at KIA due to bad weather in Bengaluru

Operations at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru were impacted by bad weather on February 6 morning. Airport officials said that 46 departures to various destinations were delayed as visibility dropped to 50 metres.

The fog at KIA is known as radiation fog. It is anticipated during the four months from November to February between 3 a.m. and 8.30 a.m. During this period, flight operations are affected at Bengaluru airport due to poor visibility.