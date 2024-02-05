February 05, 2024 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

1. Congress Ministers, legislators to protest in New Delhi against “step-motherly treatment” by Centre

Ministers and legislators of the ruling Congress in Karnataka have decided to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on February 7 against alleged step-motherly treatment by the Union government in devolution of taxes, non-release of drought relief, and denial of clearances for irrigation projects in the State. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Karnataka had incurred a loss of ₹1.87 lakh crore during the 15th Finance Commission period.

The amount allotted to Karnataka from the total collection of taxes, including grants, reduced from 4.71% to 3.64% from the 14th Finance Commission to the 15th Finance Commission. After Maharashtra, Karnataka ranks second in collection of taxes. The State contributes ₹4.30 lakh crore per year from all types of taxes, but, in turn, the State has been receiving only 12-13% of its share from the Centre, the CM said.

2. KSRTC launches 100 new Ashwamedha Classic buses in Karnataka

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah flagged off 100 upgraded versions of Karnataka Sarige buses, operated by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), on February 5. The new buses, branded ‘Ashwamedha Classic’, will be operated on point-to-point routes between district headquarters and Bengaluru.

According to officials, the length of the bus is a 3.4 metres, as compared to 3.2 metres of the Karnataka Sarige buses. It boasts a wider front windshield, a broader rear windshield, expanded passenger window frame and glass, wider louver glass, and a two-row roof grab rail. It has high-back seats with quality cushioning, magazine pouches, and water bottle holders.

3. 11 KFD cases reported in Shivamogga, increasing total active cases in Karnataka to 37

As many as 11 fresh cases of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) were reported in Shivamogga on February 4, increasing the total active cases in the district to 13. With this, the total number of cases reported this year in Karnataka has gone up to 64.

The disease spreads through ticks in forests. So far, 25 people have been discharged from hospitals after they recovered. The disease claimed the life of one person each in Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts.