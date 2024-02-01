GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the big stories from Karnataka today

Welcome to the Karnataka Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Nalme Nachiyar.

February 01, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

Nalme Nachiyar
A view of Flamingoes nestling in Almatti backwaters of Vijayapura and Bagalkot district.

A view of Flamingoes nestling in Almatti backwaters of Vijayapura and Bagalkot district. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

1. Karnataka to identify more wetlands to secure Ramsar site tag

Close on the heels of three wetlands in Karnataka — Magadi Kere Conservation Reserve near Gadag, Ankasamudra Bird Conservation Reserve near Hampi and Aghanashini Estuary close to Gokarna — being declared as Ramsar sites, the State is set to initiate the process to get two more sites recognised as wetlands of international importance.

Karnataka now has four Ramsar sites, including Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary near Srirangapatana, which was the first to be accorded the Ramsar tag in August 2022. The Ramsar site tag is accorded to wetlands that fulfil at least one or more of the nine criteria stipulated under the Ramsar Convention signed on February 2, 1971, and to which India is a signatory. The convention provides a framework for conservation of wetlands.

2. Karnataka Cabinet approves ₹1,200 crore action plan for white topping in Bengaluru

The State Cabinet has approved ₹1200 crore action plan for white topping of roads in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits. The Cabinet meeting held on February 1, approved ₹263 crore for construction of flyover (road overbridge) at IOC junction and construction of an additional two-lane road over bridge (ROB) at Baiyappanhalli Railway level crossing.

Approval was also given for ₹208 crore to ensure drinking water supply in newly added 110 villages to the BBMP about 18 years ago. The BWSSB would undertake works in the second phase, the minister said.

3. WATCH | Chinese company ships first set of coaches for Yellow Line of Namma Metro

After several delays, Chinese company CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Company Limited, has finally shipped by sea the first six-coach train for the Namma Metro Yellow Line from China to India. The coaches are expected to arrive at the Chennai port mid to late February. After landing in Chennai, they will be transported by road to Hebbagodi depot in Bengaluru.

In 2019, the Chinese company had secured a contract worth ₹1,578 crore to supply 216 metro coaches to BMRCL. However, they couldn’t fulfil the order because they had not set up a manufacturing plant in India as required. The R.V. Road-Bommasandra line of Namma Metro, spanning 19 km, is the elevated Yellow Line. It is expected to become operational within the next six months.

