1. HDK accuses Congress of allowing growth of Hindutva ideology in Karnataka

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has lashed out at the Congress, accusing the ruling party of allowing the growth of Hindutva ideology in Karnataka. Incidentally, the controversy over hoisting the saffron flag in Keragodu in Mandya district is the first major communal incident in Old Mysore region — where JD(S) has a strong base of supporters — after the BJP and JD(S) entered into an alliance.

In his first reaction on communal issues after joining the NDA, the JD(S) president said his party would not support any illegal activities of the BJP. Reiterating that his stand on hijab issue remains the same even today, he pointed out that he had also questioned the lack of transparency in collection of donations for building the Sri Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Mr. Kumaraswamy also accused the State government of creating documents pertaining to permission given to the erection of flag post by the Keragodu Gram Panchayat. However, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyanka Kharge has refuted the allegations as baseless. “How can you forge hand written application of the trust that is in its letter head?” he asked.

2. Keragodu flag row | CM Siddaramaiah says Godse’s “descendants” are disturbing peace

In the midst of a row over the removal of a saffron flag with an image of Lord Hanuman from government premises, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on January 30 said “descendants” of Mahatma Gandhi’s killer Nathuram Godse are disturbing peace in the State.

Calling the agitation by the opposition an effort at gaining political mileage, Siddaramaiah said attempts were being made to foment communal tensions. “Those disturbing peace are the descendants of Godse. People should live with love and trust for peace in the society. No one should try to inflame communal passions,” the Chief Minister said.

3. WATCH | BJP MLA Suresh Kumar sits on dharna in front of KPSC seeking justice for job aspirants in Karnataka

Former Minister and BJP MLA Suresh Kumar sat on a dharna (protest) in front of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) demanding justice to young job aspirants.

The legislator alleged that a fight between the KPSC chairman and its secretary had led to distress among job seekers who come from across Karnataka seeking information, but are denied entry into the KPSC office. The BJP legislator was later taken away from the spot by the police, who also chased away job aspirants who had gathered around Mr. Kumar.

4. Those who deserted BJP will return: Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel

Former Karnataka BJP president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has expressed confidence that whoever deserted the BJP ahead of the May 2023 Assembly elections and earlier would return to the party. He also hinted that some Congressmen would also join the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

