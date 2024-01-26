January 26, 2024 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

1. Republic Day 2024 | Governor lauds implementation of guarantee schemes by Congress govt

Presiding over the Republic Day celebrations at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot outlined the achievements of the Congress government in Karnataka, especially the implementation of the five guarantee schemes. Terming Karnataka a progressive State, Mr. Gehlot said his government was working hard to realise the aspirations of the Constitution.

Lauding the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ concept, the Governor said advice had been sought from experts and the public on eight key issues. Following discussions, more than 70,000 suggestions were collected which are currently being examined by a committee which will make recommendations, he said.

2. WATCH | Intruder detained after security breach at R-Day parade, investigation underway

Republic Day celebrations at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru were disturbed for a brief moment when a man, identified as Parashuram, attempted to illegally enter the Parade Ground and disrupt the motorcycle display. Police officials and security personnel detained the man and are currently investigating the motive behind his entry to the ground.

According to police officials, upon being taken away, the man said that he was upset with the government. “The person jumped off from the media box designated for journalists during the event. The investigation is in progress, and additional details will be disclosed,” a senior police official said.

3. Bengaluru Traffic Police crack down on drunk driving by private bus drivers

Following a special drive focused on school vehicle drivers, Bengaluru Traffic Police has now cracked down on drivers of private buses. Between 8 p.m. and 11.30 p.m. on January 25, traffic police inspected 881 private buses within the city and criminal cases were booked against nine persons driving under the influence of alcohol. Police recommended suspension of their driving licence (DL).

Apart from this, the police also carried out a special drive against vehicles equipped with shrill horns and defective silencers in Bengaluru. Earlier on January 23, drivers of 3,414 school vehicles were covered, leading to the identification of 16 drivers operating under the influence of alcohol.

