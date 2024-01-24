GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the big stories from Karnataka today

Welcome to the Karnataka Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today.

January 24, 2024 05:08 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST

Meenakshi R.
Congress leaders lead by KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar protesting against the Assam government for not allowing Yatra, in Bengaluru on January 23, 2024.

Congress leaders lead by KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar protesting against the Assam government for not allowing Yatra, in Bengaluru on January 23, 2024.

1. Leadership crisis in BJP and JD(S) is prompting them to call Jagadish Shettar, says D.K. Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that attempts by senior BJP leaders to woo former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar back to their party is indicative of a leadership crisis in the BJP.

2. Surgeons operate on injured King Cobra in Belagavi

Doctors at the multi-speciality veterinary hospital in Belagavi saved a King Cobra by performing corrective surgery.

3. To reduce expenditure, govt. decides to relieve retired officers appointed as advisers, consultants

In an effort to reduce expenditure, the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, has asked all departments to relieve retired officials appointed as consultants and advisors by departments with immediate effect. The order was issued by Chief Secretary Rajaneesh Goyal on Monday.

4. After lull, Bengaluru development works to resume with white-topping, but citizens question Karnataka government’s priorities

With an allocation of ₹2,000 crore spread across 120 diverse initiatives, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has rekindled the flame of development after a long lull. But the focus on white-topping and asphalting has led to dissenting voices that question the civic body’s sense of priorities.

5. With Karnataka government keen to boost excise revenue, beer to become dearer

Riding on the increased sales of beer this financial year, the State government has proposed another hike in the additional excise duty, the second such hike this year. Industry sources said that when the hike becomes effective, a 650 ml bottle of beer will be dearer by around ₹8 to ₹10.

