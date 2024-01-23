January 23, 2024 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST

1. Big-time encroachers of forest land will be evicted first: Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre

Forest encroachment clearance will focus on big-time encroachers who have illegally occupied tens of hectares of forests across Karnataka, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has said. He was meeting members of the Federation of Karnataka Farmers in Mysuru.

He added that farmers, who have encroached up to three acres and were cultivating the land prior to enactment of the Forest Conservation Act, will not be evicted and their cases would be dealt as per provision of the law. Mr. Khandre said there have been instances of large-scale encroachments for personal gain as against small-time farmers eking a livelihood.

2. Special court orders transfer of Jayalalithaa’s gold, diamond jewellery to Tamil Nadu govt

A special court in Bengaluru has directed the transfer of valuables seized from former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J. Jayalalithaa to the government of the neighbouring State. The TN government will then take necessary action on the disposal of these gold and diamond jewellery, part of the material evidence in the disproportionate assets case against Jayalalithaa and others.

The court, which had earlier held that the kin of Jayalalithaa were not entitled to the properties which are confiscated by the State, said instead of auctioning the jewels, it is better to transfer the same to Tamil Nadu. In the same order, the Special Court ordered the payment of ₹5 crore to Karnataka for the expenses of the trial conducted in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Bengaluru traffic police book 16 school bus drivers for driving while drunk

On January 23, Bengaluru Traffic Police conducted a special drive between 7.30 a.m. and 9.30 a.m. focusing on school vehicle drivers. At total of 3,414 vehicles were checked and 16 drivers were found driving under the influence of alcohol.

Criminal cases have been registered against the 16 drivers. Their DLs have been sent to the RTO for suspension, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M.N. Anucheth said.

4. Mangaluru Airport facilitates highest quantity of inbound red arecanut handling at integrated cargo terminal

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) facilitated the inbound handling of the highest quantity of arecanut (Areca catechu), a tropical crop, at its integrated cargo terminal (ICT) in January, since it started domestic cargo operation on May 1, 2023. Sixty bags of the red variety of arecanut, weighing 1,519 kg, were ferried as belly air cargo from Agartala to Mangaluru.

The ICT has carved a niche for itself while emerging as one of the largest handler of outbound post office mail cargo domestically. Export of seafood (live crabs) to international markets through domestic transit hubs is also a speciality of the cargo terminal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT