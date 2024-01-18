January 18, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST

1. Puthige Mutt senior seer ascends Paryaya Peetha at 252nd Paryaya Mahotsava of Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt

Puthige Mutt senior seer Sri Sugunendra Tirtha took over the charge of the Paryaya Peetha at the 252nd Paryaya Mahotsava of Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi. It was the fourth Paryaya of Sri Sugunendra Tirtha who will manage the affairs of the mutt till January 18, 2026. The Paryaya denotes the transfer of power of the exclusive right to worship Lord Krishna and manage Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple from one seer to another of the Ashta Mutts of Udupi once in two years.

The Paryaya Darbar, held at the Rajangana in the premises of Sri Krishna Mutt, saw the presence of many dignitaries, including former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, Karnataka Minister Laxmi R. Hebbalkar, Rajya Sabha Member D. Veerendra Heggade, among others.

However, the pomp and gaiety of the ceremony were overshadowed by the absence of the swamijis of seven other mutts, who stayed away owing to differences with the Puthige seer over his ‘seemollanghana’ (overseas travel). As per the tradition of Ashta Mutts, a peethadhipati of any of the eight mutts who travels abroad loses the right to worship Lord Krishna at the Sri Krishna Mutt. Since 1997, Sri Sugunendra Tirtha has travelled to 28 countries and established 15 branches of Puthige Mutt in several countries.

2. 36 legislators, 39 party workers to be appointed as heads to govt-owned boards and corporations: DKS

Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar on January 18, said 36 legislators and 39 party workers will be accommodated in the appointments to government-owned boards and corporations. “Party leaders and workers have brought the party to power in the State and they will be rewarded suitably,” he said.

Totally, 75 legislators and party leaders would be appointed as heads to boards and corporations in the first phase. The appointment would provide a major relief to leaders who have been sulking since the formation of the government.

3. Karnataka Forest Department captures one more tusker in Hassan

The Forest Department staff members successfully captured a tusker at Devarakeshavi village in Arehalli hobli of Belur taluk on Thursday, January 18. This is the third wild elephant captured by the department this year.

With the assistance of tamed elephants, the staff tracked the animal and captured it after sedating it with a tranquillizer dart. The tusker will be sent to the elephant camp at Dubare in Kodagu district.

4. International Battery Company raises $35 million, plans to set up Giga factory in Bengaluru

International Battery Company (IBC), a product and technology company that makes eco-friendly, large-sized rechargeable Prismatic Li-ion NMC batteries, has raised $35 million.

The funds would enable the expansion of IBC’s manufacturing capabilities, including setting up data systems with AI/ML models for yield enhancement and advance the progression of a new Giga factory in Bengaluru. The factory is expected to commence production by 2025, following an MoU with the Karnataka government in August 2023 for 100 acres of land adjacent to the city.