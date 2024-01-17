January 17, 2024 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

1. Karnataka government signs MoUs worth ₹22,000 crore with seven companies at WEF

The Karnataka government said on January 17, that it has signed MoUs with investment proposals to the tune of ₹22,000 crore with seven companies at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

As part of the MoUs signed, Web Werks has proposed to set up a ₹20,000 crore data centre park in the State, while four other companies plan to invest a total of ₹2,000 crore, according to a statement issued by the Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil.

2. After rap from Karnataka High Court, BBMP to increase public toilet infrastructure by nearly half

Rapped by the High Court of Karnataka over ill-maintained and inadequate public toilets in Bengaluru, the civic body is all set to increase the public toilets infrastructure in the city by nearly half. It is amidst various stages of tendering for 375 new public toilets, at an estimated total cost of ₹112 crore. This will take the total number of public toilets in the city to 1160, up from 785.

Not only that, the BBMP has also called for tenders for renovation of 160 existing toilets and for the Operations and Maintenance (O&M) of 229 e-toilets, most of which have become defunct. The civic body has also begun building 25 smart toilets at a cost of around ₹16 crore, and will also start work on 100 SHE Toilets on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Out of four lakh registered households, 80,000 availing PNG supply in Bengaluru through GAIL Gas

GAIL Gas Limited, the City Gas Distribution (CGD) company, has a goal of adding 50,000 domestic connections for PNG supply every year in Bengaluru. However, many problems, especially that of having to reroute their pipelines due to other civic utilities using the same route, have affected the progress of the project.

Under CGD project, GAIL Gas has been providing Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to domestic, commercial and industrial customers. While 2.5 lakh households have been connected with the pipeline, only 80,000 households have been availing supply of PNG. A total of 4 lakh residents from the city have registered for domestic PNG supply, officials said.

4. BJP says CM Siddaramaiah’s jibe at PM Modi was an effort to appeasing Congress high command

The Opposition BJP responded sharply to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s allegation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sleeping on issues related to Karnataka, by remarking that it was part of his effort to appease Congress high command.

The Chief Minister had earlier taken to social media platform X to express his displeasure over Karnataka getting a raw deal with respect to drought relief. Responding on the same platform, Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly R. Ashok launched a counter attack on the Chief Minister.

5. Passenger onboard Mumbai-Bengaluru flight stuck in lavatory for about an hour

A passenger onboard a SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru on January 16 was stuck in the lavatory of the aircraft for about an hour due to a malfunction of the door lock. The incident occurred on flight SG 286.

Upon arrival at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), an engineer opened the lavatory door, and the passenger received immediate medical support. The passenger is being provided a full refund, the airline said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT