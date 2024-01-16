January 16, 2024 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST

1. Bengaluru police to have eight additional DCPs and ACPs each for enhanced handling of crime

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that eight additional Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) positions will be created for Bengaluru to enhance the capability of the city police in handling crime, maintaining law and order, and addressing cybercrime effectively.

An additional eight senior positions of the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police will also be created to head the cyber crime and narcotics stations to investigate cases effectively. The city has a population of 1.5 crore and additional police deployment will help in maintaining crime and law and order effectively, he said.

2. IISc study reveals that ageing in cells may increase spread of ovarian cancer

A study by researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) has revealed that ageing in cells can increase the spread of ovarian cancer. According to the study, ovarian cancer is dangerous because it often goes undetected until it has spread beyond the ovaries, and the symptoms can also be attributed to other conditions.

Now, researchers have found that ovarian cancer cells can spread more easily in tissues that are senescent, or aged, because these tissues secrete a unique extracellular matrix that attracts the spreading cancer. The researchers used a chemotherapy-induced senescent model to study this phenomenon.

3. Republic Day flower show at Lalbagh from January 18-28

The Republic Day flower show on the theme of ‘Vishwaguru Basavanna and Vachana Sahitya’ will be held in Lalbagh Botanical Garden from January 18 to January 28. The main attraction at the flower show will be the floral replica of Anubhava Mantapa, Ikya Mantapa, Ishta Linga Prathiroopa and Basavanna’s interactions with the public.

The floral models and statues of other Vachana writers like Allama Prabhu, Ambigara Chowdayya and Akka Mahadevi can also be found at the show. The department officials said that around 10 lakh people are expected to visit the flower show over the course of 10 days.

4. Watch | Why does Bengaluru constantly suffer from traffic and parking issues?

Traffic snarls are not new to Bengaluru, but the nightmarish chaos in front of a mall in the city on Christmas Eve has pointed to a lack of coordination between different agencies and archaic laws that have not kept pace with the fast-changing nature of the metropolis.

What exactly led to the Mall of Asia traffic fiasco? What has been done to control the situation? The Hindu speaks to the stakeholders such as Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) MN Anucheth, BBMP Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath & activist Anoop Hegde, about the prevailing situation and how it can be fixed.