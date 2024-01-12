January 12, 2024 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST

1. Yuva Nidhi launched by Congress government for unemployed youth in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar launched the Yuva Nidhi scheme, the fifth poll guarantee of the Congress for educated unemployed youth of Karnataka, in Shivamogga on January 12. Apart from their Cabinet colleagues, thousands of people and youths from Shivamogga and neighbouring districts turned up for the launch.

2. K.S. Eshwarappa asks BJP central leadership to resolve issues related to MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and former MLA V. Somanna in Karnataka

Veteran BJP leader and former minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who met party’s key strategist and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on January 11, is learnt to have made several suggestions to strengthen the party organisation ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, including the need to amicably resolve the issues related to senior leaders Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and V. Somanna.

3. Bommai condemns moral policing in Hangal, questions Siddaramaiah’s silence over incident

The former Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai has strongly condemned the attack on a man and a woman in Hangal of Haveri district. Mr. Bommai, who has been elected from Shiggaon, a constituency in the neighbourhood of Hangal, sought the arrest of all the accused.

4. Swachh Survekshan: Bengaluru in 125th place in the above one lakh population category

Bengaluru has secured the 125th ranking among the 446 cities which participated in the above one lakh population category in Swachh Survekshan – 2023, the annual cleanliness survey conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA).

5. Karnataka State Eligibility Test KSET for post of assistant professor to be held on January 13

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET), which is mandatory for the post of assistant professor, will be held on January 13. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has made all preparations to conduct the test.