January 10, 2024 05:57 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST

1. Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth planned son’s murder, empty cough syrup bottles found in her room: Police

The Goa Police have found two empty bottles of cough syrup in a room where Suchana Seth, the CEO of a Bengaluru start-up allegedly killed her four-year-old son, indicating she might have given a heavy dose of the medicine to him and that it was pre-planned murder, an official said on January 10. Ms. Seth was remanded to police custody for six days by a Mapusa Court in North Goa on January 9, 2024.

The post-mortem has revealed the child was smothered to death either with a cloth or a pillow, as per officials. The child’s father Venkat Raman brought his son’s body from Chitradurga to an apartment in Bengaluru, where the initial rituals took place on January 10. Later, the child’s body was taken to the Harishchandra Ghat at Rajaji Nagar where Mr. Raman performed the last rites.

2. Adverse reactions during routine immunisation of children to be covered under health scheme

To ensure coverage of routine immunisation of children (aged up to five years) under the National Health Mission with Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana PMJAY–CM’s Arogya Karnataka (AB PMJAY-CM’s ArK), the State Health Department has now made a provision for treatment of all adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) under the health scheme.

According to a circular issued by the Health Department, all empanelled network hospitals (both government and private) should utilise the mapped package codes listed under AB PMJAY-CM’s ArK for AEFI treatment, excluding minor reactions. The adverse events should be attended to without any delay by admitting the child, the circular states.

3. IISc Bengaluru comes up with warm vaccine against current strains of SARS-CoV-2

A heat-tolerant vaccine developed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) researchers is said to be effective against all current strains of SARS-CoV-2 besides having the potential to be quickly adapted for future variants as well.

According to IISc-Bengaluru, Prof. Raghavan Varadarajan from the institute’s Molecular Biophysics Unit (MBU) and collaborators selected two parts of SARS-CoV-2’s spike protein — the S2 subunit and the Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) — to create a hybrid protein called RS2. The RS2 antigen can also be stored at room temperature for a month without the need for cold storage, unlike many vaccines in the market which require mandatory cold storage.

