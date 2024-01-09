GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the big stories from Karnataka today

Welcome to the Karnataka Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Nalme Nachiyar.

January 09, 2024 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

Nalme Nachiyar
Suchana Seth, CEO of Bengaluru-based Mindful AI Labs, accused of allegedly killing her 4-year-old son in Goa. She was caught in Chitradurga, Karnataka while fleeing with the body of the child on January 8, 2023.

Suchana Seth, CEO of Bengaluru-based Mindful AI Labs, accused of allegedly killing her 4-year-old son in Goa. She was caught in Chitradurga, Karnataka while fleeing with the body of the child on January 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

1. Bengaluru start-up CEO allegedly murders 4-year-old son in Goa, arrested while fleeing to Karnataka with body

Suchana Seth, a 39-year-old chief executive officer of a Bengaluru-based start-up company allegedly killed her four-year-old son in Goa, and then travelled with the body to neighbouring Karnataka. Goa police arrested the accused in Chitradurga on January 8, the Goa police said adding the motive behind the killing is not known.

According to Seth’s LinkedIn page, she is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of start-up The Mindful AI Lab, and was among the top ‘100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics for 2021’. It is being speculated that a strained relationship with her estranged husband could have led Ms. Seth to take the extreme measure.

2. Karnataka Rakshana Vedike leader Narayana Gowda released on bail, arrested again in Bengaluru

Over 40 policemen and four platoons of KSRP were stationed outside Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru as K.S. Layout police whisked away Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) president T.A. Narayana Gowda minutes after he was released on bail on January 9.

The arrest was made in connection with a 2017 case, in which Mr. Gowda faced a non-bailable warrant. Though the charge sheet was filed, a NBW had been issued as he was not attending court regularly.

3. Tragedy strikes yet another fan of Kannada actor Yash

In one more tragic turn of events, a fan of Kannada actor Yash, 20-year-old engineering student Nikhil, died in an accident while returning home after seeing the star, near Lakshmeshwar in Gadag district.

Yash was in the district to visit the families of three fans who had died of electrocution while trying to erect a banner for his birthday on Sunday night. The actor met the grieving family members, consoled them and promised all necessary help. Chief Minister Siddramaiah announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh each to the families of three deceased.

