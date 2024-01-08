January 08, 2024 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

1. Karnataka High Court bans all mining activity within 20 km radius of KRS dam near Mysuru

The Karnataka High Court has banned all types of mining and quarrying activities within a 20-km radius of the historic Krishnarajasagar (KRS) dam in Mandya district. The ban will be in force till the completion of a study by experts, as per provisions of the Dam Safety Act, 2022, the court said without fixing any deadline.

A division bench passed the interim order by suo motu taking cognisance of possible danger to the KRS dam due to mining activities within a 20-km radius. The ban will apply even to those mining activities within 20-km radius for which permissions were already granted by government authorities, or already operating in the area, or were permitted on HC orders in earlier rounds of litigation.

2. South India Content Summit 2024 in Bengaluru on January 9

The South India Content Summit 2024 will be held at the Grand Lalit Ashok on January 9. The Hindu is the media partner for the event, which aims to understand the rapid transformation and remarkable growth of the content creation industry in south India. It is being organised by Fourth Dimension Media Solutions.

The summit will kick off with two leadership sessions, offering deep insights about visionary leadership, industry trends, and effective strategies. These sessions and discussions aim to provide a comprehensive understanding of the content ecosystem, encouraging collaboration and innovation within the south Indian content creation space.

3. Two headmasters suspended for issuing fake caste certificates, transfer certificates to students in Kalaburagi

Two headmasters of government higher primary schools in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district have been suspended pending departmental enquiry following allegations that they issued fake caste certificates and transfer certificates to seven students.

The headmasters allegedly used whitener and changed their original caste from Kabbaliga to Talawar. The alteration was also found in their transfer certificates. During an enquiry, the headmasters blamed each other for the misdeed.

4. Shivamogga girl dies in Manipal in suspected case of KFD

An 18-year-old girl from Aramane Koppa in Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga died in a private hospital at Manipal in Udupi district on January 8. Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) is suspected to be the cause of her death.

KFD is a viral disease that spreads through ticks. Those who visit forests to collect firewood contract the disease through tick bites. High fever is a common symptom of the infection.

5. Three fans of ‘KGF’ actor Yash electrocuted while putting up birthday banner in Gadag district

A celebration planned for the birthday of Kannada actor Yash turned into a tragedy after three fans died of electrocution while trying to erect a flex banner in their village in Gadag district on January 7. Three others suffered injuries in the mishap.

The mishap occurred around midnight when fans were erecting a flex banner to wish the actor on his birthday. The steel frame of the banner touched a high tension wire passing over the road, resulting in electrocution of the trio.

