January 03, 2024 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

1. BJP leaders court arrest in Hubballi over action against Hindutva activist accused in 1992 post-Babri riots

BJP leaders held protests in Bengaluru and elsewhere in Karnataka against the arrest of Srikanth Poojari, a Hindutva activist accused in the anti-Muslim riots which followed the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992. Protesting in Hubballi, Leader of Opposition R. Ashok and his deputy Arvind Bellad, a few legislators and scores of others courted arrest on January 3. They accused the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of taking appeasement politics to the highest level by arresting a ‘Ram bhakt’.

Karnataka BJP chief B.Y. Vijayendra and others also staged a demonstration at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah yet again issued a statement this morning reiterating that the arrest is part of a drive against several old cases and was being given a communal colour by the BJP.

2. Surjewala questions silence of BJP MPs on delay in drought relief to Karnataka from Centre

Urging the Centre to immediately release the drought relief sought by Karnataka government along with other pending dues, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on January 3, questioned the silence of BJP MPs on the matter.

“Karnataka has submitted a memorandum for drought relief totalling to ₹ 18,177.44 crore. The Centre also has to release ₹42,000 crore towards the share in GST and funds for the MGNREGA scheme. The Centre should release these amounts immediately,” Mr. Surjewala said. Pointing to the drought situation in 223 out of 236 taluks in the State, he added that BJP MPs should meet PM Modi and bring pressure on him to release the money due to the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Kota Srinivas Poojary seeks probe into Congress MLC’s statement on ‘Godhra-like incident’

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary has asked the State government to inquire into the statement of Congress MLC B.K. Hariprasad that a Godhra-like incident is likely in Karnataka. Mr. Poojary said that Mr. Haripasad had told reporters that, as per information available to him, a Godhra-like incident could take place in Karnataka on the occasion of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP leader requested the Karnataka government to take responsibility and provide security to those travelling to Ayodhya. He accused the Congress leader of trying to create ‘fear and confusion’ among those who would like to travel to Ayodhya to witness the ceremony.

4. Farmer attacks woman working in anganwadi in Belagavi district

A woman working at an anganwadi in Basurte village in Belagavi district was hospitalised after being attacked by a farmer, who was upset with her for lack of discipline among the children. The alleged attacked occurred on January 1.

Sugandha More, 50, suffered an injury on her face after Kalyani More allegedly attacked her with a machete. Her nose was cut partially, and blood entered her trachea. He was angry that some children had plucked flowers from his field.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT