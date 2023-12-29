ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Karnataka today

December 29, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST

Welcome to the Karnataka Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today.

Meenakshi R.

A signboard of a business establishment being vandalised by a Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Narayana Gowda faction) activist, in Bengaluru, on Dec. 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

1. Karnataka govt. to promulgate an ordinance to bring more clarity on Kannada usage in signboards

After activists of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) staged a protest in the city over use of Kannada on signboards, leading to vandalism, the Karnataka government decided to promulgate an Ordinance to bring more clarity on usage of the language on signboards of shops, business establishments, and government agencies in the State.

2. 12 outbound flights from KIA Bengaluru delayed due to fog at other airports

Departure of 12 flights from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru was delayed due to foggy conditions at various airports in India on December 29.

3. Nine-year-old girl found dead in swimming pool of apartment complex in Bengaluru

A nine-year-old girl was found dead in the swimming pool of a residential apartment in Bengaluru on the night of December 28.

4. Police foil bid by contractor to end his life at Belagavi zilla panchayat

Police foiled a bid by a contractor to end his life in front of the zilla panchayat in Belagavi on December 29. They stepped in when Ashok Chougala, a civil contractor, tried to consume poison and took him away from the spot.

5. Cash-strapped Bengaluru civic body wants to wrest power to approve building plan for industries from KIADB

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has sent a proposal to the Urban Development Department (UDD) seeking the power to grant building plan approvals for the industrial sector. Currently, these plans are approved by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB).

6. New design and test facility at Aero Engine Research and Development Centre of HAL inaugurated in Bengaluru

A new design and test facility at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Aero Engine Research and Development Centre (AERDC) was inaugurated in Bengaluru on December 29.

