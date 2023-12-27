December 27, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

1. Violence at KRV protest against non-Kannada signboards near mall in Bengaluru

Tension prevailed on Ballari Road on December 27 when over 2,000 activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Narayana Gowda faction) staged a rally from Sadahalli gate at Devanahalli demanding use of Kannada language in sign boards in all commercial establishments. When the police detained Narayana Gowda, the rally turned violent with activists vandalising English signboards of several establishments.

2. RT-PCR rates in private centres to be fixed in two days

The State government will set up a committee of experts headed by the State Health Director to fix a price ceiling for COVID-19 RT-PCR, Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) and other related testing at private healthcare facilities. Following this, rates for these services in the private sector will be announced within two days, said Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

3. Lokayukta police catch Mudigere BEO taking bribe from widow in Karnataka

Karnataka Lokayukta Police caught Hemanth Raju, Block Education Officer of Mudigere, red-handed while taking a bribe of ₹10,000 from a woman to recommend her for a compensatory job following her husband’s death.

4. Watch | Bengaluru’s slum quarters still lack basic facilities | Ground report

Residents in Laggere, probably the biggest slum resettlement area in Bengaluru, continue to deal with poor living conditions. The Karnataka Slum Development Board (KSDB) has built over 16,000 houses on an expanse of 60 acres in this area.

Residents spoke to The Hindu on the shabby conditions they are forced to live in, their struggle to get the possession certificates, transport and sewage woes, and more.

