December 26, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

1. CM Siddaramaiah launches registration for ‘Yuva Nidhi’ in Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on December 26 launched the registration of the fifth and final poll guarantee ‘Yuva Nidhi’ in Bengaluru, offering unemployment assistance to graduates and diploma holders. It’s successful launch, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, had rendered false Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that the “guarantee” schemes would turn the exchequer bankrupt.

The scheme offers monetary assistance of ₹3,000 to the graduates and ₹1,500 to the diploma holders who passed in the 2022-23 academic year. The money would be given to those who do not get a job even after completion of 180 days from the date of passing of the degree/diploma. Candidates are required to prove domicile of Karnataka for a minimum of six years. The government will begin the distribution of allowances on January 12, which marks National Youth Day.

2. In the middle of winter, Bandipur braces for fire season during summer in Karnataka

In the middle of winter, Bandipur is bracing for a torrid summer in the months ahead to deal with the spectre of forest fires that the famous tiger reserve is susceptible to. The cold weather is the best time to draw the fire lines and clear vegetation through controlled burning, which is the first line of defence in preventing a major forest fire from spreading.

Fire lines are spaces bereft of vegetation that is removed through controlled burning during winter. The aim is to segregate the forest into small blocks. Even if a fire breaks out, the idea is to contain it to one block. This exercise is carried out only during winter when the vegetation is dry. The cold weather prevents a fire from getting out of control.

3. FIR against Kalladka Prabhakar in Mandya for insulting women and promoting religious enmity

An FIR has been registered against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat at Srirangapatna Town police station in Mandya district for comments allegedly insulting women and promoting religious enmity.

The complaint, Najma Nazeer, a social worker, has accused Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat of allegedly targeting Muslim women and promoting religious hatred against Muslims while addressing a gathering during Sankeertana Yatra, organised by the Hindu Jagrana Vedike as part of the Hanuma Jayanti celebrations, in Srirangapatna on December 24.

4. Hampi Utsav to begin on February 2

The three-day Hampi Utsav will be held from February 2, 2024, and will be inaugurated by CM Siddaramaiah. Housing Minister and Vijayanagar district in-charge Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan said that instructions had been issued to the district administration to organise the utsav in a grand manner by involving local artistes.