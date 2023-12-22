ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Karnataka today

December 22, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

Welcome to the Karnataka Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today.

Meenakshi R.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaking to reporters at Mysuru airport on Friday. Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa and Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress chief Pushpa Amarnath can also be seen in the photograph. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

1. Centre to decide on Karnataka’s plea for drought relief on December 23, says CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the Centre is expected to take a decision on State Government’s plea for financial assistance to tackle the drought situation in Karnataka during a meeting scheduled on December 23.

Speaking to reporters on his arrival in Mysuru on December 22, Mr Siddaramaiah said he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to New Delhi, and explained the drought situation in Karnataka.

2. NIA arrests 11th accused in Bengaluru cross-border human trafficking case in Kerala

Continuing its investigation into the cross-border human trafficking case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested the 11th accused, who was on the run since November, following nationwide raids.

Saudi Zakir, who had been on the run since his house was searched by the NIA in November, was tracked down to a hideout in Kochi (Kerala) on December 21.

3. Video of Siddaramaiah in ultra-luxury jet goes viral, draws sharp reaction from BJP

The opposition BJP came down heavily on the Congress government in Karnataka for ‘flaunting rich fortune and luxury lifestyles’ after a video went viral showing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleague B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan in a private jet.

Mr. Siddaramaiah too retaliated, saying which plane Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels in and why does he go alone.

4. Govt school students in Karnataka forced to clean toilets, headmistress suspended

Students of the Government Model Higher Primary School at Andhrahalli, North Zone-1, Bengaluru were allegedly told to clean toilets. On December 22, the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) suspended Lakshmidevamma T., senior headmistress of the school.

