December 21, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

1. Karnataka to restart COVID vaccination if necessary

The Karnataka government will, if necessary, restart COVID-19 vaccination that had come to a standstill in the last eight months. Announcing this after a meeting on December 21 with members of the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) and officials, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said although the situation in Karnataka is not alarming as of now, it is the responsibility of all citizens to follow precautions. “Three persons have died in Bengaluru since December 15, and COVID was not the only cause of death. They had multiple comorbidities, and COVID was an incidental finding,” he said.

Meanwhile, an 82-year-old resident of Udupi, admitted in a private hospital in Mangaluru, has tested positive for COVID, District Health and Family Welfare Officer H.R. Thimmaiah said.

2. Man taken into custody on suspicion of being friends with Parliament security breach accused

A team of officers of Delhi police have taken into custody an IT engineer from Bagalkot on suspicion that he was in regular contact with Manoranjan Gowda, one of the accused in the alleged security breach in Parliament. Saikrishna Jagali, 33, was the classmate and room mate of Mr. Gowda when they were studying in BIT in Bengaluru in 2008-09. He is the son of V.P. Jagali, a retired deputy superintendent of police. He works for a Bengaluru-based IT company. He resides in his family home in Bagalkot.

3. Kannada will be 1st or 2nd language, but not 3rd, up to class 8 from 2024-25 academic year in Karnataka

Karnataka government has decided not to print third language Kannada textbooks for Class 8 from the academic year of 2024-25. From the next academic year, NCERT curriculum schools, including those affiliated to Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), will have to teach Kannada as the first or second language.

Suma B.K., Senior Assistant Director of KTBS, told The Hindu, “The three-language formula is in force in Karnataka. Kannada is being taught in schools as the first, second or third language.

4. Yuva Nidhi registration to be launched in Karnataka on December 26, DBT launch on January 12

The Congress government will launch on December 26 registration for Yuvanidhi, its fifth “guarantee” scheme, which will provide financial assistance to unemployed youth, based on a monthly self-declaration. The Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) will be rolled out on Vivekananda Jayanti on January 12 at a public event in Shivamogga.

The State Government has mapped about 5.29 lakh graduates and diploma holders who have passed out during the academic year 2022-23 to be eligible to apply for the scheme that is estimated to cost about ₹250 crore during this financial year.

5. Kempegowda International Airport T2, one of the world’s most beautiful airports, wins special prize at UNESCO’s 2023 Prix Versailles

Terminal 2 (T2) of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has been recognised as one of the world’s most beautiful airports and awarded the world special prize for interiors at the UNESCO’s 2023 Prix Versailles.

The World Judges Panel for the Prix Versailles 2023, chaired by renowned fashion designer Elie Saab, announced the latest architectural projects to win a World Title, according to Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates KIA.

