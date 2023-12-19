December 19, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST

1. What Karnataka advisory on Covid JN.1 subvariant states

On December 19, the Karnataka Health Department issued an advisory asking people aged 60 and above, those with comorbidities, pregnant women, and lactating mothers to wear a face mask outdoors. They were also urged to avoid closed and poorly ventilated spaces, and crowded areas. The advisory came following reported cases of Covid-19 JN.1 subvariant in neighbouring Kerala.

Those with respiratory symptoms like fever, cough, cold, and running nose shall seek medical consultation early, and, they should wear face masks, it said. The government advisory requests people to follow good personal hygiene, including frequent hand washing. The government has also issued a circular to authorities in districts bordering Kerala and Tamil Nadu to maintain vigilance, conduct sufficient testing, and report Covid cases.

2. CM Siddaramaiah meets PM Modi, seeks ₹18,177.44 crore drought relief from Centre

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on December 19 and sought ₹18,177.44 crore as assistance from the Central government for undertaking drought relief work in the State. He was accompanied by Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

In a memorandum to the Prime Minister, the State Government sought input subsidy of ₹4,663.12 crore, gratuitous relief of ₹12,577.86 crore, ₹566.78 crore for drinking water, and ₹363.68 crore for animal husbandry intervention, totaling ₹18,177.44 crore.

3. State to reduce burden of school bags by cutting textbook size by 50%

The Karnataka government has taken steps to scientifically reduce the burden of school bags by cutting 50% of textbooks for students of classes 1 to 10 from the academic year 2024-25.

Instead of providing textbooks once for the entire year, it has decided to give two books per year, divided into two parts, (Summative Assessment) SA-1 and SA-2. The State government has issued an official order in this regard.

4. Under-construction concrete box for bridge falls apart as shuttering collapses in Mangaluru

The top portion of an under-construction concrete box for a twin railway under bridge (RuB), beneath the Mangaluru-Shoranur line, at Mahakalipadpu caved in on December 18, injuring two workers.

The twin RuBs — one under Mangaluru Junction-Shoranur line and the other beneath Mangaluru Central-Shoranur line — are part of the four-lane Morgan’s Gate-Jeppinamogaru Junction (NH 66) road being constructed by the Mangaluru Smart City Limited, at an estimated cost of ₹50 crore.