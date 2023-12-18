December 18, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST

1. Karnataka makes masks mandatory for seniors, people with comorbidities and those with COVID-19 symptoms

In the wake of COVID-19 scare in Kerala following the detection of a sub-variant, the Karnataka government has made wearing of masks mandatory in public places for people above 60 years, those with comorbidities like heart and kidney disease, and those with COVID-19 like symptoms of cold and cough, as a precautionary measure to combat the infection.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao, said the measures include escalating testing for individuals displaying symptoms and suspected cases, as well as increased surveillance in border districts. Officials have been directed to closely monitor the situation across the State, he said.

2. NIA carries out series of raids in four States to foil ‘ISIS Ballari module ploy’

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials carried out simultaneous raids across four States and claimed to have cracked the “Ballari Module” of the banned terror outfit Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). NIA arrested eight individuals including the module’s alleged leader Minaz alias Mohammed Suleiman from Ballari.

Several NIA teams swooped down on the 19 locations spread across Ballari and Bengaluru in Karnataka, Amaravati, Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra, Jamshedpur and Bokaro in Jharkhand, and Delhi. NIA had registered a case against the ISIS-inspired Ballari module on December 14, 2023.

3. Nearly 38 lakh people counselled, treated for mental health issues at State-run clinics in four years

Over the past four years, over 38 lakh people have been treated and counselled for mental health issues at State-run mental health clinics in district hospitals and medical colleges. Data revealed there are 71 posts sanctioned for psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, and psychiatric social workers in district hospitals. Of these, 19 posts are vacant. Besides, of the 244 sanctioned posts for outsourced employees, 32 are vacant.

Rajani P, State Deputy Director (Mental Health), told The Hindu recently that over 10% of those treated and counselled at the government centres reported common mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, substance and alcohol abuse apart from obsessive compulsive disorders (OCDs).

4. RRI Bengaluru to participate in first winter Indian expedition to Arctic region

Raman Research Institute (RRI) will participate in the first winter Indian expedition to the Arctic region. RRI said this will be the first time that researchers will examine the characterisation of the radio frequency environment in the Svalbard region of the Arctic.

The survey will help astronomers assess the suitability of this uniquely located region, for carrying out precision astronomy measurements. India has its own research station, Himadri, in the Arctic region since 2008.

5. WATCH | Meet the ‘Forest Man of Karnataka’

Seventy-year-old Mukund Rao, is a retired Assistant Commissioner at the Commercial Tax Department. His friends and colleagues call him the “Forest Man of Karnataka”. He has one big vision. To bring back the forests around Bengaluru and in various other districts in Karnataka.

In 1995 Mukund planted 3,750 saplings of Pongemia/Honge at South Bengaluru’s ISRO Layout. He conceptualised “Basket to Barren Land” project. In this video, Rao talks about his journey and what he expects the government to do.