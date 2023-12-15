December 15, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST

1. Karnataka wins legal battle over ‘KSRTC’ as Kerala loses the case

Following a prolonged legal struggle for intellectual property rights, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has secured legal ownership of its trademarks, including the acronym ‘KSRTC’.

Both Karnataka and Kerala SRTCs have been using the acronym KSRTC for many decades now. However, Karnataka SRTC had registered the acronym and its logo with the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks. In a release on December 15, the KSRTC stated the Madras High Court had said that there was no legal prohibition for use of KSRTC by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, and that the Court had dismissed Kerala SRTC’s claim for exclusive use of KSRTC acronym.

2. 17 bills passed in a not-so-stormy winter session of Karnataka Legislature

Curtains came down on the first winter session of the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Belagavi on Friday with the ruling party getting 17 bills passed amidst threats of disruption of the House proceedings by the Opposition BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) over political issues.

On the closing day of the session, CM Siddaramaiah made a series of announcements, including a slew of projects for the development of North Karnataka. This comprises preparing a comprehensive action plan for promoting its prominent tourist destinations and developing an industrial estate on 2,000 acres of land near Belagavi. In a bid to provide relief to farmers gripped by drought, the CM also announced a waiver of interest on their medium-term and long-term loans availed from cooperative banks if they could pay up the principal amount.

He also announced that a high-power committee will be constituted to again study regional imbalances in Karnataka in terms of development, and tackle backwardness in several taluks in North Karnataka. The CM said the committee would be asked to submit its recommendations within six months.

3. Heated exchange of words in Assembly over withdrawal of consent to CBI probe against DKS

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly witnessed a heated exchange of words between members of the combined Opposition BJP-JD(S) and ruling Congress over the issue of the State Cabinet withdrawing consent given to the CBI to probe disproportionate assets cases against Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar.

Opposition members sought permission from Speaker U.T. Khader to debate the issue through an adjournment motion that has censuring clause. However, Mr. Khader denied permission to debate the issue on the grounds that the matter is before court, and hence subjudice, and that it is an issue pertaining to just an individual.

4. 53-year-old woman infected with Kyasanur Forest Disease in Shivamogga’s Thirthahalli

A 53-year-old woman was found infected with the Kyasanur Forest Disease virus in Thirthahalli taluk of Shivamogga. The woman had consulted the primary health centre at Gutti Edehalli in Thirthahalli on December 12. Blood samples were sent to the Virus Diagnostic Lab (VDL) in Shivamogga for tests. The reports obtained on Thursday confirmed the infection.

KFD is a viral disease that spreads through ticks. Those who visit forest areas to collect firewood and graze cattle contract the disease through tick bites. High fever, bleeding in teeth and gums and joint pain are some of the symptoms of the infection.