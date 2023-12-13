December 13, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

1. NIA raids multiple locations in Bengaluru in prison radicalisation case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on December 13, raided multiple locations across Bengaluru, in a case relating to radicalisation of prisoners by a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist. A total of six locations, including the houses of four accused, were extensively searched.

The NIA teams seized a host of digital devices, various incriminating documents, and cash amounting ₹7.3 lakh during the raids, conducted at the premises of Mohammed Umar, Mohammed Faisal Rabbani, Tanveer Ahmed and Mohammed Farooq, as well as absconder Junaid Ahmed.

2. Parliament security breach | Parents of Mysuru-based Manoranjan condemn son’s act

The parents of Manoranjan, 33, an engineering graduate and resident of Mysuru, who was involved in the security breach at Lok Sabha on Wednesday, December 13, expressed shock over their son’s act and strongly condemned it. Father Devaraj, a farmer and mother Shylaja, a home maker, were both unanimous in condemning their son’s act but vouched for his good behaviour.

Manoranjan is an engineering graduate from a college in Bengaluru. With regard to his son obtaining a pass to the Lok Sabha visitors’ gallery from MP Pratap Simha, Mr. Devaraj said they were voters of the BJP legislator from Mysuru. “Even I have a good rapport with Mr. Simha,” he claimed.

3. Take up irrigation projects worth ₹5,700 crore in North Karnataka region, Vijayendra tells government

BJP State president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra has urged the Congress government to do justice to the purpose of holding the winter session in the city of Belagavi by taking up 13 irrigation projects of North Karnataka at a cost of ₹5,700 crore, for which the erstwhile BJP government had given clearance.

Pointing out that the Northern region of the State contributed immensely to sugar sector, he urged the government to provide an incentive of ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 per acre to sugarcane growers and a compensation of ₹45,000 to ₹50,000 per acre for grape growers. He also took exception to the government increasing cattle feed prices at a time when farmers are gripped by drought.