December 12, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

1. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar counters Mallikarjuna Kharge’s accusation on caste census

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has stated that he is not opposed to the caste census. “I have not opposed caste census anywhere. I only want the caste census to be undertaken scientifically, and should be properly done,” he told mediapersons in Belagavi during the ongoing winter session on December 12.

His comments came after Congress president Mallikarjuna M. Kharge claimed, during a discussion in the Rajya Sabha on December 11, that Mr. Shivakumar and the BJP are against the caste census in Karnataka.

2. Karnataka to come out with legislation to regulate hookah bars

The Karnataka government informed the Legislative Assembly on December 12 that it will come out with legislation to regulate hookah bars, which are mushrooming in Bengaluru.

Citing a court order, Home Minister G. Parameshwara pointed out that currently it was just enough for those operating food outlets to dedicate a separate enclosure for hookah bars, and there is no need to obtain an additional trade licence for a hookah bar. This had come in the way of either BBMP or police having control over these outlets, as both of them are not the authorities to issue any licence to such establishments, he said.

3. Bomb threat to Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru turns out to be a hoax

An unidentified man called the NIA control room claiming that a bomb has been planted in the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, on December 11. The call was made from a mobile phone, and the caller spoke in English.

The NIA control room immediately alerted their counterparts in the Bengaluru city police control room (112), who dispatched the bomb disposal squad (BDS) and sniffer dog squad. After a thorough search, the call was declared a hoax.

4. Ahead of New Year, Bengaluru police seize drugs worth ₹21 crore from Nigerian man

The narcotics wing of the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a 44-year-old Nigerian and seized 16 kg of MDMA and 500 gram of cocaine worth ₹21 crore, termed to be the biggest seizure so far. Police said the accused had come to the city on a business visa and rented a house in Ramamurthynagar for the last one year.

The accused used to source the drugs concealed in parcels and courier them by hiding them in chocolate boxes, soap covers, bedsheets and readymade garments. Police suspect he was gathering a huge amount of drugs ahead of New Year parties.

5. Body of missing tribal man found partially devoured in Bandipur forest

The discovery of a partially devoured body of a 50-year-old man in Bandipur Tiger Reserve on December 11 has raised suspicion among Forest Department officials that he might have been attacked by a tiger while collecting firewood.

Basavaiah, who belongs to the Jenukuruba tribal group, was reported missing since December 10. His body was found on a hillock in Kundakere range in Jakkahalli beat.