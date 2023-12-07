December 07, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST

1. Conservationists fume over civic works for Beladakuppe temple fair inside Bandipur Tiger Reserve

Conservation activists have expressed their ire over a circular by the Mysuru district administration approving works ahead of a major temple fair inside the core area of Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR). The circular dated December 4, 2023, authorises a few works for temple maintenance and repairs including laying sheets, clearing the approach road, painting, erection of temporary toilets, solar lighting for temple office, drinking water facilities etc. at a cost of ₹30.03 lakh.

The Beladakuppe Sri Mahadeshwaraswamy temple is located in the Hediyala range of BTR and the annual Jathra is slated to be held for three days from December 10. The fair draws huge footfall, triggering concerns from conservationists that it is disturbing the habitat besides resulting in habitat degradation. Even the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) had recommended that the temple and its activities should be shifted outside the core reserve area in the interest of both humans and wildlife.

2. IISc researcher comes up with water pumping system that requires zero electricity

The efforts of a researcher at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have resulted in villages in Chhattisgarh being equipped with a sustainable water pumping system that requires zero electricity. Punit Singh, associate professor at the Centre for Sustainable Technologies (CST), has been working on a solution to address the irrigation scarcity in Chhattisgarh for the past 10 years.

According to IISc, due to Mr. Singh’s efforts, Taipadar village in Bastar district is now equipped with a sustainable water pumping system that requires zero electricity. His project uses low-head check dams and cascades of such dams along rivers, with turbine pumps installed to pump water without any electricity. The novelty lies in the precise design of the system.

3. Guest lecturers in Dakshina Kannada district demand regularisation of service

Several guest teachers working in Government First Grade Colleges in Dakshina Kannada protested on December 7 near Clock Tower Circle in Mangaluru, as part of a State-wide agitation demanding regularisation of their service.

Over 600 guest lecturers are working in Government First Grade Colleges affiliated to Mangalore University. Several guest lecturers are working in government pre-university colleges in Dakshina Kannada. The lecturers say their services are being taken for over a decade against vacant lecturer posts. Delay in regularisation of their service is leading to discrimination in the campus while students are not giving them respect.

4. MP, MLA urged to remove NITK toll gate structure to facilitate easy movement of vehicles on NH66

The Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi, Surathkal, on December 6, urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to immediately dismantle the structure housing the toll gate near NITK-Surathkal on National Highway 66, to facilitate unhindered vehicular movement.

At the celebrations of the first anniversary of the closure of the NITK toll gate, the Samithi urged Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and Mangaluru North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty to support their resolutions. The dilapidated toll gate structure, which lacks lighting and other facilities, poses a danger to road users. Several people have been injured following accidents at the location.

