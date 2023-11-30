November 30, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST

1. Panchamasali quota committee to hold meeting of all Lingayat legislators during winter session in Belagavi

The Panchamasali Lingayat Reservation Agitation Committee will convene a meeting of all Lingayat legislators in Belagavi on December 5, to press for its demands for including all Lingayat sub-caste groups in the Central OBCs list and to re-categorise Panchamasalis into Category 2A.

The Panchamasali community is a numerically stronger sub-sect of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community in Karnataka. They have been urging the government to re-categorise the sect into 2A. They have also sought inclusion in the Central OBCs list.

The winter session of the Legislative Assembly will be held in Belagavi from December 4.

2. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah promises to set up additional 188 Indira Canteens in 2023

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on November 30 said the government will open 188 additional Indira Canteens in 2023 for catering food at subsidised prices for poor people across the State.

B.S. Suresh, Minister for Urban Development had made this announcement in Belagavi in Septemner.

The canteens serve breakfast at ₹5, lunch and dinner at ₹10 each. The announcement of the setting up of Indira Canteens aimed at the urban poor was made in March 2017, following the Amma canteen model in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. The then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in his Budget set aside ₹100 crore for these canteens, named after the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

3. Police deny permission to host solidarity event for Palestine at Ranga Shankara in Bengaluru

A Palestinian theatre group called for a worldwide artist solidarity action, in Bengaluru on November 29.

November 29 marks the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. In response to this, artists from Bengaluru planned to gather at Ranga Shankara to read poems, short plays and other readings on Palestine.

However, a day before the event, on November 28, the J.P. Nagar police asked Ranga Shankara for details of the event, and later denied permission to conduct it.

