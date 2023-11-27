November 27, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

1. CM Siddaramaiah’s Janata Darshana attracts hundreds from State, 1,147 requests and grievances heard

Hundreds of people from across Karnataka thronged the Chief Minister’s residential office ‘Krishna’ in Bengaluru with their grievances on November 27, as the first full-fledged Janata Darshana of the second tenure of Siddaramaiah got underway.

Employment, land issues, financial assistance for health, housing and pending government compensations were among the many issues that people brought to the notice of Mr. Siddaramaiah. By 1 p.m., a total of 1,147 requests and grievances had been received, of which 20 cases were resolved on the spot while the remaining 1,127 will be addressed in a specific timeline.

2. 238 villages in Shivamogga expected to face drinking water problems: Madhu Bangarappa

Shivamogga district has begun to face the impact of deficit rains this year with Sorab taluk relying on tankers for the supply of drinking water. Residents of two wards in the taluk are getting drinking water through tankers, said Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for School Education and Literacy.

Mr. Bangarappa, who is also the minister in-charge of the district, visited the drought-hit areas and assessed the impact of the drought as per the CM’s instructions. “According to our estimates, 238 villages in Shivamogga district are expected to face problems with regard to drinking water supply in the future,” he said.

3. Treated sewage to be let out into Phalguni river downstream Maravoor vented dam: Mangaluru Mayor

The Mangaluru City Corporation will install two 60 HP pump-sets at its Pachchanadi Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) to pump secondary treated sewage downstream the Maravoor Vented Dam built across Phalguni (Gurupura) river. Mangaluru Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur said the MCC has already laid a pipeline to discharge treated sewage downstream.

However, the sewage was not flowing through the pipeline by gravity and hence MCC decided to construct a pump-house to discharge about 2.5 million litres per day (MLD) of treated sewage into the river. Once the pumps are commissioned, there would be no complaint of the treated sewage joining the vented dam, a source of drinking water for many villages around Mangaluru.

4. 70-year-old BBMP nursery school building collapses in Bengaluru’s Cooke Town

A nursery school belonging to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in Cooke Town collapsed and three vehicles parked adjacent to the building were damaged in the early hours of November 27. As the incident occurred in the early hours, no one was present in the school, residents said.

BBMP officials reached the spot and roped in an excavator to clear the debris. The ground plus one storeyed building was dilapidated and about 70 years old. Around 90 children were enrolled in the school and 70 of them were regulars.

5. First-look teaser of Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ prequel out

Hombale Films unveiled the first-look teaser of Kantara - A Legend: Chapter 1, a prequel to actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty’s hit 2022 film Kantara. The teaser begins with a scene from the 2022 film, with the iconic roar that theatres across the nation felt, and goes on to introduce a new trident-weilding character.