November 24, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

1. CM Siddaramaiah attacks PM Modi for mocking Congress guarantees

Chief Minster Siddaramaiah attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders for mocking the Congress government’s five guarantee schemes and said that now, one of the guarantee schemes ‘Shakti’ has benefited 100 crore women.

“The opposition BJP and Mr. Modi had said that our guarantee schemes will cause financial bankruptcy in the state if it is implemented. No government in the country implemented such a huge scheme successfully. Now the BJP should stop lying to the people,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Since the Shakti scheme was launched in June this year, a total of 100,47,56,184 women passengers have travelled on the buses of the four RTC till November 22. The ticket value of women passengers who travelled is ₹2397,80,11,562.

2. BJP leaders criticise Congress for its decision on D.K. Shivakumar case

BJP leaders in Shivamogga have come down heavily on the ruling Congress government’s decision that the sanction given by the previous BJP government led by B.S. Yediyurappa to hand over the case against D.K. Shivakumar to the CBI, is ‘not in accordance with law’.

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra said the people of the State and the courts would take a strong view of what the State Cabinet had decided on this issue. “It is an illegal step and the Congress government has set a bad precedent”, he said.

3. WATCH | Techie harassed by unknown man while driving home alone near Kadubeesanahalli in Bengaluru

A 41-year-old software engineer, who was driving home alone on November 23 evening, was harassed by an unknown man on Outer Ring Road near Kadubeesanahalli underpass in Bengaluru.

In a complaint filed to the police, the victim said an unidentified man, who looked intoxicated, jumped in front of her car and started gesturing to scare her. None of the vehicles and pedestrians passing by came to her help. The entire incident was caught on a dashboard camera.

4. Being Indian by being plural: ‘Alphabet’ series highlights Karnataka’s rich literature and cultural legacy

On the 50th anniversary of the renaming of Mysore State as Karnataka, civic rights group Bahutva Karnataka has come out with an ‘Alphabet series’ which aims to give people an insight into the state’s rich legacy of literature, diversity, and plurality, and how they contribute to the modern ideas of democracy.

A letter from the Kannada alphabet has been chosen for each day of the month of November, and a quote which either begins with or features the letter is presented every day through the organisation’s social media channels.

