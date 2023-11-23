November 23, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

1. Don’t oppose caste census based on hearsay: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has asked political leaders not to oppose the caste census based merely on hearsay, after objections were raised by some dominant caste groups — and resistance was felt even from Congress leaders, including Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar — regarding the “unscientific” methods used in the survey.

Rubbishing as “baseless” the claims by JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy that a caste census would divide the society, the CM said, “It seems to me that those who are opposing the caste census don’t know what the report contains. No one should oppose based on hearsay and wrong assumptions... Let it be released, and then let us see.” He said he would also speak to the State Backward Classes Commission Chairman Jayaprakash Hegde about the missing of the original report of the Kantharaj Commission.

2. Onion prices down in wholesale markets, but Bengaluru retailers continue to sell at higher price

After breaching the ₹100 per kg mark, the price of onions in Bengaluru has come down to ₹30-40 per kg in the wholesale market in the backyard of Agricultural Produce and Livestock Market Committee (APMC) in Yeshwantpur. However, in retail and online markets, the price is fluctuating at ₹60-₹80 per kg.

With new stock from other States coming into the market, the supply crunch has been adjusted, traders reported. In Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, mass production of onions is expected to happen around December, resulting in some price control in markets across India, with a decrease in ₹10-₹20 per kg in a couple of months.

3. How Bengaluru band Savaari’s anthem resonated with Team India’s World Cup performance

Underwhelmed by the official anthem for Team India in 2023 Cricket World Cup, Bengaluru-based multilingual fusion band Savaari composed their own anthem titled ‘It’s World Cup Time’. They also released a music video accompanied by visuals of the men in the band playing gully cricket with a tennis ball, a small, gripless bat, and building blocks arranged as makeshift stumps.

The lyrics, written in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, mention Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and others. The words, in a way, also echoed the Indian team’s performance throughout the World Cup — right until its defeat in the final. Read to know how the song and video were created.

4. Two labourers die while cleaning tank at private firm in Anekal

Two labourers, aged 31 and 22, choked to death and two others took ill while cleaning a water tank at a private firm in Anekal on November 22. The deceased are from Bihar and were working as daily wage labourers.

The workers descended into the tank and started cleaning it with acid. But the air soon turned thick with toxic fumes and the duo collapsed after inhaling them. Investigations revealed negligence in safety protocol and inadequate training for the labourers.

