November 22, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

1. Bengaluru startup Squadrone to deploy advanced drones to aid Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation

Squadrone Infra and Mining Private Limited, a Bengaluru-based startup that specialises in aerial intelligence for mineral exploration, mining, tunnelling and infrastructure, has joined the rescue operations in Uttarkashi where 41 workers are trapped in a tunnel. The company stepped in following a request by Brigadier Vishal Varma, DDG, Border Roads Organisation, who is spearheading the Silkyara Tunnel rescue mission.

The company is set to deploy two advanced drones, operated by a team of six skilled mining engineers, drone pilots and geotechnical experts. They are capable of manoeuvering drones within tunnels to map the area and assess the probabilities for safe rescue of 41 labourers trapped since November 12.

2. New tourism policy to have measures to end inter-departmental disputes

Karnataka government will come out with a new tourism policy in a few months to address long-pending issues in the sector. The policy will include measures to end disputes between departments, and some between State and Central Government departments, H.K. Patil, Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism, told stakeholders, historians and officials.

Meanwhile, several heritage enthusiasts have presented a list of demands and suggestions to the Minister which focuses on the need to get UNESCO heritage tag for the Deccan sultanate circuit, including Vijayapura, Bidar and Kalaburagi. Other issues include the dilapidated condition of monuments, improvement of infrastructure, and provision of amenities like drinking water, toilets.

3. 160 pairs of buffaloes expected to participate in Bengaluru kambala

As many as 160 pairs of buffaloes from the coastal belt are expected to participate in the first competitive ‘kambala’ (slush track buffalo race) to be held at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru. The pairs will be transported in trucks/lorries from Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada on November 23, and each pair will be accompanied by a team of 15 helpers.

Meanwhile, responding to the controversy over inviting BJP MP and former president of the Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Singh to Bengaluru Kambala, Dakshina Kannada minister in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao said that Mr. Singh, accused of sexually harassing female wrestlers, will not attend it.

4. Hope Farm electrocution case: Lokayukta initiates suo motu action against Bescom officials

Taking cognisance of the tragic death of a 23-year-old woman and her nine-month-old daughter by electrocution at Kadugodi in Bengaluru on November 19, the Lokayukta initiated suo motu proceedings against the officials concerned.

In the order on November 22, Lokayukta directed the registrar to summon seven officials for questioning, and to record their statement by December 8. Justice B.S. Patil said that it’s the duty of Bescom to ensure proper maintenance of electrical wires, carry out inspections regularly and attend to complaints immediately.

5. Traffic police book 994 drivers for carrying school children beyond vehicle capacity in Bengaluru

In a special drive launched on November 22 across Bengaluru, the traffic police booked 994 cases against vehicles carrying school children in excess of the permitted seating capacity.

Based on a series of complaints and concerns raised online, police checked 2,050 vehicles carrying school children, and booked the drivers of 319 buses, 122 autorickshaws, 133 minivans, 332 vans and 89 other vehicles.