November 21, 2023

1. Hope Farm electrocution: Four investigations underway, 15-day deadline to remove unruly cables in Bengaluru CBD

Following the electrical accident which led to the death of 23-year-old Soundharya and her nine-month-old daughter near Hope Farm in Bengaluru on November 19, Energy Minister K. J. George has set a 15-day deadline for businesses that have put up Optical Fibre Cables (OFC) in the Central Business District to remove unruly cables from pavements.

The accident created panic among citizens, who took to social media to post pictures of wires dangling from poles, trees and on footpaths, demanding immediate action from the Karnataka government. Following this, Mr. George said four separate investigations will be taken up to determine the cause of the electrocution, and the findings will be used to prevent future accidents.

2. Surrogacy using donor gametes can’t be prohibited as a condition in consent form when rules permit it: Karnataka HC

Observing that disallowing surrogacy through donor gametes as a condition in the consent form to undergo surrogacy is contrary to the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 and the Rules, the Karnataka High Court has permitted 12 couples to opt for surrogacy through donor female gametes.

The court pointed out that clause (1)(d) of Form No-2 of the surrogacy regulations, amended with effect from March 14, 2023 (allowing surrogacy using both gametes from the intending couple only and not through donor gametes) is ‘blatantly contrary to law’ and takes away the right of the eligible couple to undergo gestational surrogacy using donor gametes. However, it refrained from declaring the amendment as illegal.

3. Flight operations to Tirupati, Hyderabad, Goa launched from Shivamogga airport

Flight operations connecting Shivamogga airport to Hyderabad, Goa and Tirupati were launched on November 21. Star Air is operating the three routes approved under UDAN-RCS scheme.

Since August 31, Indigo airlines has been operating on the Bengaluru-Shivamogga route, which has an average occupancy of 78-79%. With Star Air launching three more routes, people can travel to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Goa and Tirupati from Shivamogga airport.

