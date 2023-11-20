November 20, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

1. Important BJP leaders will join Congress: Former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi

Several important leaders and legislators from the BJP will join the Congress, Laxman Savadi, former Deputy CM and Athani MLA, said in Bagalkot on November 19. Clarifying that this is not an operation by the ruling party in the State, he said the leaders were joining the Congress as they are tired of the internal politics of the BJP. “Wait till January 26 and see (what happens),” he said.

Mr. Savadi said that not choosing a leader from north Karnataka as president of the State unit would prove costly for the BJP. Though the party claims to have the support of Lingayats from across Karnataka and people from the community are concentrated in northern Karnataka, they have not been given representation in the BJP, he said.

2. Union Government not supporting drought relief efforts, says CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka is suffering from a severe drought and has declared a majority of taluks as drought-hit. However, the Union Government is not supporting the beleaguered State’s drought relief efforts, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said.

“We wrote to the Centre seeking approval for extension of MNREGA person days. But the Centre neither responded, nor provided approval. We wrote a letter seeking modification of NDRF norms to increase compensation to farmers, but there was no response. Over a month ago, the Centre sent a team of officials to inspect the drought situation in Karnataka, but we have not got any compensation till now,” he said.

3. Murugha mutt seer arrested again, sent to 14-day judicial custody in second POCSO case

Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, facing charges of sexually exploiting minor girls — who was released on bail following a High Court order — was arrested again in connection with the second case under PoCSO Act on November 20, and has been remanded in judicial custody till December 2.

Soon after the receipt of non-bailable warrant against the seer, the Chitradurga Rural Police went to Virakta Mutt in Davanagere, where the seer was staying after being released from the prison on November 16. The seer has been barred from entering Chitradurga district under the bail conditions.

4. BMTC introduces new feeder buses for last-mile connectivity to metro stations in Bengaluru

With the Purple Line of Namma Metro fully operational, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has introduced new feeder routes connecting various metro stations to enhance last-mile connectivity. Starting November 20, BMTC has introduced seven new metro feeder services in north Bengaluru. The new routes are MF-23E, MF-25 and MF 27.

BMTC expects the services to aid thousands of employees in the Information Technology and Bio-Technology hub of Electronics City, as well as decongest its buses within Bengaluru.

5. Mangaluru International Airport handles record 7,399 passengers on November 19

Mangaluru International Airport handled a record 7,399 passengers on November 19. This is the highest-ever number of passengers that the airport handled in a day since October 31, 2020.

This is also the first time that the airport has breached the 7,000-passengers-in-a-day mark since November 2021. The passengers handled on November 19 included 3,527 arriving on 26 flights, and 3,872 departing passengers on 25 flights.

