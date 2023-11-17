November 17, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST

1. Karnataka BJP meets to elect Leader of Opposition today

The State executive meeting of the Karnataka unit of the BJP — to elect the Leader of Opposition — is underway in the presence of central observers in Bengaluru. The deliberations are happening six months after the formation of the new government. The party recently elected B.Y. Vijayendra, son of Lingayat strongman and former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, as new chief of State unit.

Meanwhile, amid reports of disgruntlement over Vijayendra’s election, Vijayapura MLA and former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has publicly demanded that North Karnataka be given representation, by electing a legislator from that region for the position of Leader of Opposition. There can be no compromise on this, Mr. Yatnal said while speaking to medipersons.

2. H.D. Kumaraswamy accuses Bescom of penalising him extra in ‘power theft’ case

JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday, November 17, paid off a penalty of ₹68,526 to Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom), after he was penalised by the Vigilance Department of the company for drawing power directly from a pole for serial lights at his J.P. Nagar residence, during Deepavali.

However, the former CM has alleged that he was fined more than he should have been for the offence, due to political reasons. After paying the bill, he wrote a letter to the Bescom Vigilance Department demanding a transparent action in the case. He has also requested the official to re-calculate and furnish him a revised bill and also provide him a Mahazar report.

3. KSRTC ventures into logistics business, targets ₹100 crore revenue per year

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is set to enter the logistics business by deploying 20 fully-equipped trucks, with the aim of enhancing non-ticket revenue.

The State-owned corporation will diversify into the logistics business based on its extensive connectivity and resources, including depots across Karnataka. The goal is to reach an annual income of ₹100 crore from the logistics business, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has said.

4. NMC reduces NEET 2024 syllabus, cuts 9 chapters from chemistry and six from biology

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has revised and released the syllabus of NEET 2024, instead of the National Testing Agency (NTA) — which is the examination agency for NEET — this year. NMC has reduced the NEET 2024 syllabus. It has cut nine chapters from chemistry and six chapters from biology, while adding some sub-topics.

NEET exam, which is the gateway for medical courses, will be conducted for a total of 720 marks, of which 360 are for biology, 180 for physics and 180 for chemistry.

