November 15, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST

1. B.Y. Vijayendra takes over as BJP State chief, vows to win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka

Newly-appointed BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra assumed charge on Wednesday, November 15, in a traditional ceremony in the presence of his father and former chief minister B. S. Yediyurappa at the party state office in Bengaluru, vowing to win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in the State in the elections scheduled next year.

The 47-year-old Vijayendra assured the national leadership that he would revive the party’s old glory in Karnataka by turning it into a strong BJP bastion again. Mr. Vijayendra, who hails from the dominant Lingayat-Veerashaiva community, also indicated that he would ask party legislators to start considering themselves as just party workers instead of Lingayat or Vokkaliga leaders.

2. Two former JD(S) MLAs join Congress

Two former Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs D.C. Gowri Shankar, son of former minister late C. Chennigappa, and R. Manjunath joined the Congress on November 15 in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D. K. Shivakumar, who is also the Deputy CM.

Pointing to the JD(S) alliance with the BJP, Mr. Siddaramaiah said both leaders quit the JD(S) to uphold the principles of secularism and the Constitution of India.

3. Infosys Science Foundation announces 6 prize winners for 2023, including two from Bengaluru

Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) announced the winners of the Infosys Prize 2023 which includes two from Bengaluru, on November 15. The prize is given in six categories — Engineering and Computer Science, Humanities, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, and Social Sciences.

The prize for each category comprises a gold medal, a citation, and a purse of $100,000 (or its equivalent in rupees). The awards will be presented on January 13, 2024.

4. Udupi quadruple murder: Police question Belagavi suspect and 20 others

Udupi police is questioning Praveen Arun Chowgale, 40, of Kudchi in Belagavi district, in connection with the murder of 46-year-old Haseena and her three children in Malpe on November 12. The police took Chowgale into their custody on November 14 on the basis of technical analysis and human intelligence.

The investigation so far has revealed that Chowgale is not a part of either Central Industrial Security Force or Central Reserve Police Force. He is among the 20-odd suspects that five teams of Udupi police are questioning.

5. Seven private parties to adopt and restore monuments in Karnataka

Karnataka Tourism Minister H.K. Patil said that several organisations have evinced interest in adopting and restoring ‘neglected’ monuments in the State. Under the PPP mode, the Minister said, certificates have been issued to seven private parties for adoption and restoration of monuments in Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts of Kalyana Karnataka region.

