November 14, 2023

1. Congress accuses H.D. Kumaraswamy of ‘power theft’ for Deepavali lighting

The ruling Congress has accused JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy of ‘power theft’ to light up his home for Deepavali. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on November 14, the Karnataka Congress shared a video showing a cable, stretching out from the terrace of Mr. Kumaraswamy’s residence at J.P. Nagar in Bengaluru, and connecting directly to a power line across the street.

Mr. Kumaraswamy later clarified that the lighting was put up by a private decorator and the connection to the power line was removed after he found out about it. He hit out at the Congress for ‘making a big issue of a small thing’. The former Karnataka CM said he was open to an investigation by power authorities into the matter and would willingly pay a fine if served a notice.

2. Siddaramaiah accuses BJP of criticising Nehru to hide their non-participation in freedom movement

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took a jibe at the BJP saying that none of its leaders participated in the freedom struggle, and they were only beneficiaries of India’s independence. Noting the contribution of first PM Jawaharlal Nehru to the independence and development of modern India, Mr. Siddaramaiah said BJP leaders’ only job was to criticise Nehru for political gain.

The CM paid floral tributes to Nehru on his 134th birth anniversary on November 14, 2023, at the State Secretariat, and later at the Congress party’s office in Bengaluru, along with Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar and other party colleagues.

3. Udupi murder case: Husband of victim wants assailants caught at the earliest

Mohammed Noor, husband of 46-year-old Haseena, who along with her three children were murdered in Udupi on November 12, has asked the police to catch the assailants at the earliest to relieve the tension in the area. Home Minister G. Parameshwara, with whom Mr. Noor had a telephonic conversation, assured that the killer would be arrested in a day or two.

Mr. Noor said his immediate neighbours and others in the locality were in a state of shock following the murder. Standing by the family in this hour of grief, the residents had not burst crackers and celebrated Deepavali, he told reporters.

4. Work on airport village project begins in Mangaluru

Mangaluru International Airport has embarked on an ‘airport village’ project that will provide diverse food and beverage, retail and gaming options for enthusiasts. Work on the first phase of the project has begun.

Hitherto, a majority of the options at the airport were available for passengers and those with access to the terminal. The ‘airport village’ will change this dynamic by providing this experience to everyone who frequents the airport, including city dwellers.

5. Children’s Day celebration in Karnataka schools and colleges postponed due to Balipadyami holiday

Due to the public holiday for Balipadyami on November 14, the Department of School Education and Literacy has postponed the Children’s Day celebration in schools and colleges and the award function for children to a later date. The Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT) issued a circular in this regard.

