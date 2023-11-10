November 10, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST

1. PSI recruitment scam | Karnataka HC upholds government decision to cancel 2021 exam to fill up 545 PSI posts

The Karnataka High Court upheld the State Government’s April 29, 2022 decision to cancel the examination to fill up 545 posts of Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) following large-scale malpractices, allegedly involving some candidates and a few top-ranked police officials. The court directed the State to entrust the task of conducting a fresh written examination to an independent agency to maintain fairness in conduct of the examination.

The scam-tainted examination was conducted by the recruitment wing of the State Police Department. The answer papers were stored inside the strong room of the department. Despite such security measures, answer papers of some candidates were found to be tampered with.

2. Energy Department signs MoU to accelerate work on power projects for generating additional 1,770 MW

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), amounting to ₹15,000 crore, between Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) and Tehri Hydro Development Corporation India Limited (THDCIL) was signed on November 9.

The development of a 100 MW floating solar photovoltaic (PV) plant at the Kadra dam reservoir, the establishment of a ground mounted, rooftop solar PV with a 170 MW capacity in the premises of KPCL plants, and the establishment of 1,500 MW of pumped storage plant at Varahi would be covered under the MoU.

3. South Bengaluru residents resent entry of sewage into lakes and lack of amenities

In a survey conducted by Action Aid, an NGO, among people who engaged with lakes in some form, residents of South Bengaluru said challenges include unsafe walking paths during monsoon, plastic and garbage menace, stray dogs and cattle on the walkway, and water quality deterioration due to mixing of untreated water with the lake water.

The survey was conducted over a period of one week in October among 394 persons who engaged in some way with Chunchaghatta, Doddakallasandra, Dorekere and Kothnur lakes. Around 83% of the respondents would frequent lakes while 43% lived in close proximity to a lake.

4. Foreigner held for synthesising MDMA crystals in a pressure cooker at Bengaluru home

In a major drug haul, sleuths from the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested a foreigner and seized MDMA crystals worth ₹10 crore, and some chemicals that he was using to synthesise MDMA crystals in a pressure cooker at home in Bengaluru.

Police have seized 5 kg of MDMA crystals and 12.45 kg of Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM), 5 kg of Sodium Hydroxide crystals, 5 litres of Hydrochloric Acid, 2.5 litres of Acetone — all raw materials used to synthesise MDMA crystals.

5. 14 teens from Karnataka to represent India at UN Activate Impact Summit in New York

Fourteen teenagers from Karnataka, including 12 from Bengaluru, will represent India at the United Nation’s 7th Activate Impact Summit in New York, USA on November 30. The summit is organised by 1M1B, a United Nations-accredited non-profit organisation.

These teenagers have created impactful projects in social, economic and environment fields, changing the lives of farmers, diabetic patients, hearing impaired persons, among other things.