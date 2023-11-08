November 08, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

1. Karnataka HC grants conditional bail to Murugha mutt seer in sexual harassment case

The High Court of Karnataka has granted conditional bail to Shivamurthy Sharana, chief pontiff of Murugha mutt, in connection with the allegations of sexual harassment of minor girls. The HC granted bail in one of two cases against him with a direction that he should not enter Chitradurga district till conclusion of trial among other conditions.

In another case, the HC quashed a separate FIR registered against S.K. Basavarajan, former administrator of the mutt, and two witnesses in cases related to conspiracy against the seer. The court said that proceedings initiated on the complaint of in-charge seer, Basavaprabhu Swamiji, is a deliberate attempt calculated to derail the trial against the pontiff.

2. H.D. Kumaraswamy says JD(S)-BJP will work like family to win all 28 LS seats in Karnataka

Former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy said he is not bothered about how many seats his party will win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections because his target is to ensure that the JD(S)-BJP alliance wins all 28 seats in Karnataka.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said the Congress government in Karnataka is rattled after he met senior leaders of the BJP a couple of times. He added that talks about the alliance with the BJP are still in the preliminary stage. The seat-sharing details would be finalised after the Assembly elections in five States.

3. Octagenerian woman from Shivamogga spends two nights in forest with no shelter or food

An 85-year-old woman, who went missing from Sadagal village in Hosanagar taluk on November 5, was found in the forest about six kilometres from her residence on November 7 evening. Sharadamma, the octogenarian, survived without food or shelter for two nights and three days in the forest, which is filled with wild animals, braving heavy rains.

She went missing around 3 p.m. on November 5 after she left home to check if stray cattle had ventured into the family farm. When she did not return by evening, family members began searching for her.

4. Armed gang abducts scrap dealer seeking fake dollars found by ragpicker in Bengaluru

An armed gang of four abducted a 43-year-old scrap dealer on November 5, three days after he handed over 23 bundles of fake USD notes — that one of his ragpicker-employee had found on the railway track — to the police.

He was allegedly taken to different locations and tortured for several hours with the abductors demanding that he hand over the money he had found. After realising that the fake cash is with the police, the accused dumped him with a warning not to lodge a complaint.

5. Transformation of KIA Terminal 1 in Bengaluru completed

The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has successfully completed a major transformation project at Terminal 1 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to expand domestic facilities at the airport.

It has introduced 9 new contact stands, exclusively dedicated to domestic operations. BIAL has also added three new baggage claim belts for domestic arrival flights, increasing the total number of belts to 10.