November 06, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST

1. Power situation back to normal, demand increased by 43% in 2023: CM Siddaramaiah

Stating that the average demand for power has increased by 43% in 2023 as compared to the corresponding period in 2022, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed that the electricity situation in Karnataka returned to normal after supply outside the State was prohibited. A decision has been taken to supply power for seven hours to IP sets of farmers.

Power consumption in agriculture sector had seen an increase in the range of 55% to 119%. The increase in power consumption in other sectors ranges from 9% to 14%. “The higher demand and consumption is due to deficient rainfall, usage of irrigation pumpsets before the normal time, and post-Covid-19 economic growth,” the CM said.

2. Former driver held for murder of geologist in Bengaluru

Bengaluru police have cracked the murder of 45-year-old senior geologist Prathima K.S. and nabbed a former driver of the Department of Mines and Geology from Chamarajanagar on November 6.

According to the police, the accused Kiran, 32, was sacked in October. He was furious with the deceased over losing his job. Prathima, a senior geologist in the Department of Mines and Geology, was found murdered in her house at Doddakallsandra in Bengaluru on November 5.

3. Bengaluru to get separate leopard task force

Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has directed the Forest Department to set up a dedicated rapid response leopard task force for Bengaluru. The direction comes in the wake of repeated sighting of leopards in the city’s residential areas.

Mr. Khandre said that this year, due to lack of rain, wild animals are coming from the forest areas in search of food. He has instructed the department to capture wild animals that stray into Bengaluru, and release them into the forests or send them to rehabilitation centres.

4. Lufthansa starts direct flight service between Bengaluru and Munich in Germany

Lufthansa started a direct flight service connecting Bengaluru and Munich in Germany on November 4. Alongside Delhi and Mumbai, Bengaluru is the third Indian city with a direct connection to Lufthansa’s Munich hub.

The thrice-a-week service will arrive the same day in Munich at 8.05 a.m. Lufthansa has deployed an Airbus A350-900, which is considered one of the most modern and fuel-efficient long-haul aircraft. Passengers can expect local cuisine.

5. Karnataka at 50 | Tulu, Konkani, Beary, and Kodava add variety to Kannada content space

Be it Ramamurthy uncle with his ‘Kanglish’ or Nandini who danced to the tune of the popular Barbie song’s Kannada recreation, characters created by content creators from Karnataka have been gaining national recognition. In the last few years, the Kannada content space has been enriched with creators experimenting with various dialects of Kannada as well as and other languages like Tulu, Konkani, Beary and Kodava.

The Hinduspeaks to popular content creators Danish Sait, Sonu Venugopal, Arya V, Bishen Ponnanna, Pavan Krishna Kulkarni, GJ Krish and Vikas to learn of their process, the audience’s reception to their content and the creator eco-system.

